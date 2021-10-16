News Live: Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter Scale occurred at Churachandpur, Manipur

Sidhu withdraws resignation, to continue as Punjab Congress chief
Navjot SinghSidhuhas decided to take back his resignation and stay on as the Congress' Punjab unit chief after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi on Friday during which he shared his concerns with the former party chief and was assured that they would be sorted out.
Did you know? There are 404 weak buildings in Bengaluru
As many as 404 buildings in Bengaluru are structurally weak and can collapse at any time, a new survey by theBruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has revealed.
Read more
Sidhu withdraws resignation, to continue as Punjab Congress chief
Navjot SinghSidhuhas decided to take back his resignation and stay on as the Congress' Punjab unit chief after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi on Friday during which he shared his concerns with the former party chief and was assured that they would be sorted out.
Read more
Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter Scale occurred at Churachandpur, Manipur at 0716 hours: National Center for Seismology (NCS)