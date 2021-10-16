News Live: Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter Scale occurred at Churachandpur, Manipur

  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 08:04 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!
  • 08:03

    Did you know? There are 404 weak buildings in Bengaluru

    As many as 404 buildings in Bengaluru are structurally weak and can collapse at any time, a new survey by theBruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has revealed.

    Read more

  • 07:43

    Sidhu withdraws resignation, to continue as Punjab Congress chief

    Navjot SinghSidhuhas decided to take back his resignation and stay on as the Congress' Punjab unit chief after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi on Friday during which he shared his concerns with the former party chief and was assured that they would be sorted out.

    Read more

  • 07:35

    Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter Scale occurred at Churachandpur, Manipur at 0716 hours: National Center for Seismology (NCS)