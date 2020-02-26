News Live: Fire breaks out at a building on Bengaluru's Infantry Road

Bob Iger steps aside as Disney CEO, hands off to company insider
Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday chief Bob Iger was handing off the top executive post after building the media-entertainment powerhouse into the undisputed Hollywood leader. Disney's board named Bob Chapek, a 27-year veteran of Disney, the new chief executive, effective immediately.
Iger, who has been CEO for 15 years, will assume the role of executive chairman and "will direct the company's creative endeavours," a Disney statement said.
13 killed, more than 180 injured in Delhi CAA violence
Sections of northeastDelhi were onfire on Tuesday as mobs went on a rampage opening fire at will, pelting stones, torching houses, shops and vehicles and attacking journalists and locals, in unprecedented communal violence that claimed six more lives, taking the toll to at least 13 and injuring over 180 people.
A fire broke out at a building on Infantry Road today in Bengaluru. No injuries have been reported. Two fire tenders present at the spot.
Bengaluru: Fire broke out at a building on Infantry Road today; No injuries reported, 2 fire tenders present at the spot pic.twitter.com/O4FCwuoVz6
— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020
Supreme Court issues notice to J&K administration on plea challenging the detention of former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti under Public Safety Act.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducting raids in Karimabad, Pulwama in connection with a terror funding case.
