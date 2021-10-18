Home
IPL 2021
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
Top Stories
Crime
Politics
Infrastructure
Life in the City
Karnataka
Top Stories
21in21
Politics
Districts
National
Politics
North and Central
East and Northeast
South
West
Sports
Cricket
Formula 1 with DH
Football
Tennis
Sportscene
Other Sports
Business
Business News
Family Finance
Technology
DH Wheels
Opinion
DH Views
Editorials
Panorama
Comment
In Perspective
Right in the Middle
Brandspot
Videos
Latest Videos
Bengaluru
Karnataka
People
Popular
Subscribe
To Epaper
Monday 18 Oct 2021
updated: 4:58 am IST
E-Paper
Classifieds
BLR 20 ° C Clouds
Sensex: 61305.95
+568.9
Nifty: 18338.55
+176.8
Home
IPL 2021
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
Top Stories
Crime
Politics
Infrastructure
Life in the City
Karnataka
Top Stories
21in21
Politics
Districts
National
Politics
North and Central
East and Northeast
South
West
Sports
Cricket
Formula 1 with DH
Football
Tennis
Sportscene
Other Sports
Business
Business News
Family Finance
Technology
DH Wheels
World
Opinion
DH Views
Editorials
Panorama
Comment
In Perspective
Right in the Middle
Metrolife
Your Bond With Bengaluru
Cityscape
On The Move
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Entertainment News
DH Showtime
DH Talkies
Arts, Books & Culture
Videos
Latest Videos
Bengaluru
Karnataka
People
Popular
Specials
Insight
Point Blank
Sunday Spotlight
Travel
Spectrum
Top Stories
Statescan
Living
Front Page
Health 'n' Well-Being
Fashion Folio
Food Fiesta
Sunday Herald
SH Top Stories
Entertainment
Articulations
Art & Culture
Melange
Books
Photos
Pics of the Day
DH Galleries
70 Years of DH
My Take
Your Space
DH Education
E-Paper
IN BRIEF:
Sita: In search of lost glory
Sidhu dials Sonia
2 civilians killed in Kashmir
Kerala: Heart-wrenching sight
No Covid deaths in Mumbai
BBMP faces the heat
Home
National
News Live: First-ever ship-to-ship operation of LPG undertaken at Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port
News Live: First-ever ship-to-ship operation of LPG undertaken at Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port
updated: Oct 18 2021, 05:03 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!
05:03
First-ever ship-to-ship operation of LPG undertaken at Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port
First-ever ship-to-ship operation of LPG undertaken at Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port