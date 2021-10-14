News Live: Five killed in Norway bow-and-arrow attack, man arrested
News Live: Five killed in Norway bow-and-arrow attack, man arrested
updated: Oct 14 2021, 08:08 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!
08:07
Longtime MLB catcher, broadcaster Ray Fosse dies at 74
Ray Fosse, who was a two-time All-Star catcher, a two-time World Series champion and a longtime Oakland Athletics broadcaster, died Wednesday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 74.
07:57
Suicides among Japanese children at record high during pandemic
Child suicides in Japan are the highest they have been in more than four decades, local media have reported, citing the country's education ministry, Reuters reported.As the Covid-19 pandemic prompted school closings and disrupted classrooms last year, 415 children from elementary to high school age were recorded as having taken their own lives, according to the education ministry's survey.
07:49
India builds up Covid vaccine stocks to lift shipments globally
India is building up a stockpile of Covid vaccine doses with 250 million shots prepared and three more vaccines under development, a government official said on Wednesday, which will go some way to help the country meet its export commitments.
Rajnath Singh's remark on Savarkar's mercy petition to British triggers political row
Did Veer Savarkar write mercy petitions to the British government at the advice of Mahatma Gandhi? Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks that Savarkar did so set off a war of words between the BJP and the opposition parties.
Longtime MLB catcher, broadcaster Ray Fosse dies at 74
Ray Fosse, who was a two-time All-Star catcher, a two-time World Series champion and a longtime Oakland Athletics broadcaster, died Wednesday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 74.
Suicides among Japanese children at record high during pandemic
Child suicides in Japan are the highest they have been in more than four decades, local media have reported, citing the country's education ministry, Reuters reported.As the Covid-19 pandemic prompted school closings and disrupted classrooms last year, 415 children from elementary to high school age were recorded as having taken their own lives, according to the education ministry's survey.
India builds up Covid vaccine stocks to lift shipments globally
India is building up a stockpile of Covid vaccine doses with 250 million shots prepared and three more vaccines under development, a government official said on Wednesday, which will go some way to help the country meet its export commitments.
Read more
Rajnath Singh's remark on Savarkar's mercy petition to British triggers political row
Did Veer Savarkar write mercy petitions to the British government at the advice of Mahatma Gandhi? Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks that Savarkar did so set off a war of words between the BJP and the opposition parties.
Read more
Struggle for Independence 200-250 years old: Dharmendra Pradhan
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said the struggle for freedom has been 200-250 years old and the movement for Independence cannot be attributed to only 2-3 families.
Read more
Humans enjoyed blue cheese and beer 2,700 years ago: Study
It's no secret that beer and cheese go hand in hand -- but a new study reveals how deep their roots run in Europe, where workers at a salt mine in Austria were gorging on both up to 2,700 years ago.
Read more
Five killed in Norway bow-and-arrow attack, man arrested
A man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people and wounded two others in southeastern Norway on Wednesday, police said, adding that they had arrested the suspect.
Read more