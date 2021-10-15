News Live: Formula one releases 2022 race calendar

  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 22:21 ist
  • 22:19
  • 22:18
  • 21:49
  • 21:08

    Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested four people from Malad and seized fake currency notes with the denomination of Rs 2000, with the face value of Rs 2,28,000, from them.

  • 21:06

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin seeks PM Narendra Modi's intervention in securing release of 23 fishermen of state, arrested by Sri Lankan Navy, demands lasting solution to the issue concerning them

  • 19:18

    Veer Savarkar's patriotism and valour cannot be questioned, assertedUnion Home Minister Amit Shah and hitback at those doubting the freedom fighter's commitment to India and its freedom struggle, asks them to have "some shame". (PTI)

  • 18:45

    Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal

    Light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh during October 15-16 as a low pressure area is now stretching over west central and adjoining north west Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level.

    Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rains are likely at one or two places of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari districts today. (PTI)

  • 18:17

    One terrorist from Srinagar involved in the recent civilian killings wasneutralised in Pulwama encounter,IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told ANI.

  • 17:58

    National Commission for Scheduled Castes has asked Haryana Police to take strict action against those behind lynching man at farmers' protest venue in Kundli near Delhi-Haryana border (PTI)

  • 17:18

    A speeding car mowed down people in Pathalgaon of Jashpur dist during Durga idol immersion. One body was brought to the hospital, 16 others were hospitalised. Two of them being referred to other hospitals after X-ray established a fracture.

  • 17:01
  • 15:39

    Nora Fatehi hasn't been part of any money laundering activity, says the actor's spokesperson (ANI)

  • 15:04

    Attempt being made to make morcha into a religious issue: SKU

  • 15:03

    Between birthday celebrations & Yoga day observations, the Modi govt has still have failed to vaccinate enough people: Congress

  • 14:26

    Bopanna-Shapovalov pair out of Indian Wells event after quarterfinal loss

    Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov suffered defeat in the men's doubles quarterfinals to bow out of the BNP Paribas Open here.

    In a tightly contested match that lasted one hour and six minutes, Bopanna and Shapovalov were handed a 4-6 4-6 defeat by the Russian pairing of Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev late Thursday night. (PTI)

  • 14:23
  • 13:45

    Manmohan Singh 'stable and recovering' says AIIMS official (PTI)

  • 13:37

    Mohan Bhagwat calls for review, reformulation of National Population Policy keeping next 50 years in mind

    Expressing concern over the "rapid growth" in the country's population, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday called for a review and reformulation of the National Population Policy by keeping the next 50 years in mind along with the availability of resources.

    He called for curbing the illegal infiltration from across the borders and preparing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to prevent the infiltrators from acquiring citizenship rights and purchasing lands in the country.

    Speaking during his annual Vijayadashmi address to RSS workers at Reshimbagh here, Bhagwat also said the share of population of people belonging to religions of "Bharatiya origin" which was earlier 88 per cent, has come down to 83.8 per cent, while that of the Muslim population which was 9.8 per cent in the past has increased to 14.23 per cent between 1951 to 2011. (PTI)

  • 12:52
  • 12:45

    Britain's queen irritated by leaders who are just talk on climate change

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth has been overheard saying that she was irritated by world leaders who talk about climate change but then do very little or nothing to address the crisis.

  • 12:23
  • 11:47

    We should follow Sardar Patel who had said castes and sects should not be hurdles in development: PM Modi during virtual address for event in Surat

  • 11:30

    Delhi boy Mridul Agarwal tops IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced

  • 11:27
  • 11:12
  • 10:16

    Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands Friday (PTI)

  • 09:19
  • 08:47

    Detention hearing for Norway bow-and-arrow attacker

    A judge in Norway will rule in a custody hearing on Friday for the man who confessed to a deadly bow-and-arrow attack that police have said was probably an act of terror.

  • 08:07

    Modi remembers former President Kalam on his 90th birth anniversary

  • 07:46

    Modi to dedicate 7 new defence companies today

  • 07:43

    Panama searches mass graves for victims of 1989 US invasion

    Several bags with human remains have been exhumed from a mass grave in Panama amid searches for the victims of the U.S. invasion of Panama in 1989, officials said on Thursday.

    The military operation took the lives of some 300 civilians and marked the end of the dictatorship of General Manuel Noriega. For years, families have called for a search for the remains of those who died, many of whom were buried in mass graves. (Reuters)