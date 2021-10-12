News Live: Govt arresting people without evidence to cover-up its failure in J&K civilian killings, alleges Mehbooba
News Live: Govt arresting people without evidence to cover-up its failure in J&K civilian killings, alleges Mehbooba
updated: Oct 12 2021, 19:13 ist
19:10
Power Ministry asks utilities to import 10% of their coal needs, warns states not to sell power on exchanges
The government has asked power producers to import up to 10 per cent of their coal needs amid fuel shortages and has warned states that central companies will curb their power supplies if they are found selling electricity on power exchanges to cash in on surging prices.
Covid-19: Karnataka reports 332 new cases, 11 deaths
18:33
Civilian killing in J&K is a government failure; it is arresting people without evidence as a cover-up: Mehbooba Mufti
The recent killings (in Kashmir) are saddening...It is govt failure. As a cover-up, govt is arresting people without evidence. If they keep arresting repercussions will be dangerous, everyone will have to pay the price: PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti pic.twitter.com/oZwZV9zx50
DCGI yet to approve Covain for 2-18-year olds: MoS Health
The evaluation is still going on. There is some confusion & the talks are underway with the experts' committee. Till now Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) hasn't approved it: MoS Health, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on approval to Covaxin for 2-18 years age group pic.twitter.com/OKb3AJDaOQ
Appointments Committee of Cabinet approves appointment of Amit Khare as adviser to PM, PMO
Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointment of Amit Khare as Advisor to the Prime Minister, Prime Minister's Office, in the rank and scale of Secretary to Govt of India, on contract basis, initially for two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. pic.twitter.com/5vbWRyG9Cn
Bharat Biotech submits Covaxin clinical trial data of 2-18 years to CDSCO
Bharat Biotech has submitted clinical trials data oftwo to 18 years for Covaxin to CDSCO, according to ANI. The data has been thoroughly reviewed by the CDSCO and Subject Experts Committee (SEC) and has provided their positive recommendations.
14:56
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari injured in a protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's house
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has been injuredin a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home this afternoon, according to NDTV.He has been taken toSafdarjung hospital.
14:52
Schools can recover fees from defaulting parents: SC
The Supreme Court said a school management can recover pending fees from parentsafter considering their "just" pleas -- related to more time or some other difficulties -- "compassionately".
"It is open to the school management to initiate appropriate action for recovery of the outstanding dues/amount, if any, in accordance with law," a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar said.
Some trying to dent country's image in name of human rights violations: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed those who engage in "selective interpretation" of human rights and look at its violation with an eye on political loss and gains, saying such a conduct is harmful to these rights as well as democracy.
It's an allegory: N Korea website says 'Squid Game' reflects S Korea's 'beastly' society
A North Korean propaganda website said on Tuesday that the international Netflix hit "Squid Game" exposes the reality of South Korean capitalist culture where "corruption and immoral scoundrels are commonplace".
14:02
One personassociated with LeT has been detained in the weapon-dropping case of Phallian Mandal. The detainee has confessed to being associated with handlers across, ANI reported.
Jammu and Kashmir Police have confirmed that hehad come here to receive the consignmentwhich already stands seized by Police. One AK-47, a night vision device, threemagazines, andammunition, were dropped by a drone at Phallian Mandal in Jammu on October2.
13:46
Lakhimpur violence: Ashish Mishra taken to Crime Branch office for interrogation
The Uttar Pradesh Police took MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish to the Crime Branch office here on Tuesday for interrogation in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, a day after a court sent him to three-day police custody, an official said.
13:37
Priyanka Gandhi attends antim ardas of farmers killed in Lakhimpur violence
Param Bir Singh fails to appear before Mumbai Police Crime Branch
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh failed to appear before the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police, ANI reported.He was summoned to record his statement in an extortion case registered against him by Crime Branch Unit 11.
13:14
China's Xi launches $232 mln biodiversity protection fund for developing countries
Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the launch of a 1.5 billion yuan ($232.47 million) fund on Tuesday to support biodiversity protection in developing countries.
Experts have been warning that China's efforts to conserve biodiversity at home have not been matched by efforts to clean up its global supply chains or embark on sustainable investments overseas.
13:01
Why is Centre making false claims on coal supply, asks Chhattisgarh CM
12:57
Indian Army chief General MM Naravane arrives in Sri Lanka
Indian Army chief General MM Naravane arrived in Sri Lanka today and he was extended a warm welcome by General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of Sri Lankan Army at the airport. pic.twitter.com/LlkYgFBJkZ
Indian-origin Cardiologist among two killed in California plane crash
A twin-engine plane owned by an Indian-origin Cardiologist has crashed in the US state of California, killing two persons, including the physician, and causing a fire that engulfed nearby homes and left a swath of destruction, according to media reports.
12:29
प्रदूषण के ख़िलाफ़ युद्ध में हम सबको मिलकर अपने-अपने हिस्से का प्रदूषण कम करना है, इसके लिए हमें 3 काम करने हैं।
1. रेड लाइट होगी ऑन तो गाड़ी करेंगे ऑफ़
2. हफ़्ते में अपनी गाड़ी की एक ट्रिप कम करके बस या मेट्रो में चलें
3. ग्रीन दिल्ली एप का इस्तेमाल कर प्रदूषण रिपोर्ट करें
2 unidentified terrorists killed in Shopian district encounter in Jammu and Kashmir
Two unidentified terrorists are killed in afresh encounter that broke out between security forces and militants in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
12:18
Five members of banned outfit arrested in Jharkhand
Fivemembersof thebannedJharkhandJan-Mukti Parishad (JJMP) werearrestedwith arms from a jungle in Latehar district, a senior police officer said.The arrests were made following a tip-off that they would be in the Guleria Tand jungle on Monday.
12:06
"Even in such a difficult time of global epidemic, India tried not to starve a single poor person. The world's largest countries are not able to do so, but even today India is providing free food grains to 800 million people," PM Modi.
12:01
In recent years, human rights have been interpreted by some in their own way, in their own interests: PM Modi at the 28th NHRC Foundation Day.
11:58
India has provided financial assistance to the poor, the helpless, and the elderly in their account directly during the Covid-19 pandemic, said PM Modi. He also mentioned the 'One Nation One Ration Card' that was introduced for migrant labourers so that they do not have to wander anywhere in the country for ration.
11:57
"More than 650 fast track courts have been set up across the country to ensure that crimes against women are heard at the earliest. Death penalty has also been provided for heinous crimes like rape," PM Modi atNHRC Foundation Day programme.
11:47
"Today, the country is following the basic mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. In a way, it is the basic spirit of ensuring human rights," said PM Modi at the 28th NHRC Foundation Day programme.
11:45
PM Modi addresses 28th NHRC Foundation day programme
Govt asks States to supply unallocated power to consumers, avoid power cuts
Ministry of Power has asked states to use unallocated power for supplying electricity to the consumers, as states are imposing load shedding, instead of supplying power. The Power Ministry has also said that the unallocated power ofstates shall be withdrawn if they are foundselling power in the power exchanges at a higher rate instead of serving the consumers.
The states have alsobeen requested to intimateGoI in case of surplus so that it can be reallocated to other states which are in need.
11:20
NIA hasconducted searches across 20 locations inKerala, Karnataka & Tamil Nadu in the Edakkara case pertaining to the conspiracy by CPI (Maoist) members, for conducting training camp, arms training, flag hoisting, and CPI (Maoist) formation day celebrations on September 16 in Nilambur forest area, Kerala.
11:10
Pakistan national arrested, arms recovered
APakistaninational has been arrested from east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area and arms and ammunition have been recovered from him, officials said on Tuesday.
10:59
Fear continues to haunt minority communities in Kashmir
While the government has beefed up the security of the minority communities in Srinagar and other major towns of the valley, those living in villages are scared following the recent killings by militants of The Resistance Force (TRF) who made them safe targets to show their presence after a lull.
As the energy crisis caused by coal shortage threatens to causewidespread blackouts, thePrime Minister's office is likely to review the coal supply situation today, sources told NDTV.
10:03
Oil falls after blistering run amid global energy crisis
Oil prices fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, taking a breather, analysts said, after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in economies from Europe to Asia.
Brent crude was down 26 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $83.39 a barrel at 0211 GMT, after touching three-year highs on Monday on the way to a 1.5 per cent advance.
09:46
Sensex rises over 50 points in early trade
Equity benchmark indices opened on a flat note on Tuesday with Sensex rising over 50 points to 60,189.27 in the opening session and Nifty advancing 19.55 points to 17,965.50.
09:37
India logs 14,313 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 224 days
India logged 14,313 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 244 days, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,39,85,920, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.04 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.The death toll climbed to 4,50,963 with 181 fresh fatalities.
Three militants of The Resistance Front (TRF), including the one involved in the recent killing of a non-local street hawker here, were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Shopian district ofJammuandKashmir, police said on Tuesday.
09:18
Cruise drugs case: NCB summons Imtiaz Khatri for questioning today
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri for questioning today in the recent cruise drugs bust case, reported ANI.Two Delhi-based organisers of the cruise party have also been called.
Khatriwas earlier called by NCB on Saturday and was questioned for eight hours.
09:16
Instagram to introduce 'take a break' feature, nudge teens away from harmful content
09:03
Union Minister Anurag Thakur carried out a cleanliness drive around Humayun’s Tomb, under the month-long 'Clean India' initiative, as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has started an initiative to collect75 lakh kgs of waste and plastic between October 1 and 31. The ministry has collected over 30 kgs within 10 days across the country, Thakur told ANI.
08:25
Secure power supply to Delhi's distribution companies, Power Ministry tells NTPC, DVC
Power Ministry has issued instructions to NTPC andDVC to secure power supply to Delhi's distribution companies so that they will get as much power as requisitioned by them as per demand, reported ANI. The move comeskeeping in view the Declared Capacity offered to Delhi DISCOMs in the last 10 days.
Due to the coal supply crisis, states have been resorting to blackouts, while the government has assured of ample stock.
08:18
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today to take part in the 'antim ardaas' of farmers who were killed in the violence on October 3.
07:20
Roads outside Kempegowda International Airport waterlogged due to heavy rains
Karnataka: Roads outside Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), Bengaluru waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city.
Where will money come for free Covid-19 vaccines: Minister on soaring fuel prices
As petrol and diesel prices soar to a new record highin the country, Union Minister of Statefor Petroleum and Natural GasRameswar Telihas claimed that "free"Covid-19 vaccines provided to the citizens have resulted in a hike in fuel prices.
HM Amit Shah meets power, coal ministers amid supply crisis
Union Home MinisterAmitShah, on Monday, held a meeting with Power Minister R K Singh and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and askedthem to prepare a contingency plan to face any challenge in the event of a shortage of coal faced by thermal power plants.
Top NCB officer alleges cops monitoring his movement, lodges complaint
Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is supervising probe into the recent cruise drugs bust case, has filed a police complaint in Mumbai alleging two cops were monitoring his movements, an NCB official said on Monday.
