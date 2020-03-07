News Live: Govt invites bids to sell its entire 52.98% stake in BPCL

Track Deccan Herald's live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments across the globe.
  • 09:40

    Govt invites bids to sell its entire 52.98 per cent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL): Bid document

  • 07:01

  • 06:59

    Incident of firing was reported between two groups of lawyers at District andSessions Court. Ghaziabad SSP says, "We received info that an argument had broken out between two groups of lawyers andfiring had taken place. No FIR registered yet. CCTV footage being checked. An investigation is on.

  • 06:59

    China reports 28 new virus deaths, rise in new cases outside epicentre: AFP

  • 06:58

  • 06:58

    JUST IN | 29 killed, 61 wounded in Kabul attack, reports ANI.

  • 06:57

        • Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe. Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.

