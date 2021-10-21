News Live: Haryana vaccinates 2.5 crore people against Covid-19
News Live: Haryana vaccinates 2.5 crore people against Covid-19
updated: Oct 21 2021, 12:36 ist
12:35
Tamil Nadu | It's a happy moment as India crosses the 100 crore vaccination mark & every Indian should cherish it. People should come forward to take vaccine without any hesitancy: Dr E Theranirajan, Dean Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai pic.twitter.com/PXEgtXvoS8
"Congratulations, PM Narendra Modi, the scientists, healthworkers & people of India, on your efforts to protect the vulnerable populations from COVID19 and achieve vaccine equity targets," tweets Tedros A. Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization
Supreme Court says farmers have right to protest but roads can't be blocked indefinitely
The court asks farmers' unions to file their response on petition seeking removal of protesting farmers from roads and posts the matter for hearing on December 7.
12:01
Haryana vaccinates 2.5 crore people against Covid-19: CM ML Khatter
11:26
Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, government has taken steps to reduce the prices of about 400 cancer medicines: PM Modi
11:24
PM Modi expresses gratitude to AIIMS Management and Infosys for constructing the building of Vishram Sadan and providing facilities like land, electricity and water
11:21
PM Modi lauds corporate sector for contributing to health infrastructure of country
Addressing the country on innauguration of AIIMS Jhajjar, PM Modi said, "India's corporate sector, private sector, social organizations have continuously contributed in strengthening the health services of the country. Ayushman Bharat- PMJAY is also a great example of this."
11:12
PM congrats India on crossing 100-cr Covid vaccinations
ये उपलब्धि भारत की है, भारत के प्रत्येक नागरिक की है।
मैं देश की वैक्सीन मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग कंपनियों, वैक्सीन ट्रांसपोर्टेशन में जुटे कर्मयोगियों, वैक्सीन लगाने में जुटे हेल्थ सेक्टर के प्रोफेशनल्स, सभी का आभार व्यक्त करता हूं: PM @narendramodi
Navalny, Putin’s imprisoned foe, wins EU’s top human rights award
Alexei Navalny, who for a decade challenged the Kremlin in street protests and elections, survived an assassination attempt and is now in a Russian prison, on Wednesday was awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, the European Union’s top human rights award.
Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh; pilot injured
Track India's journey to administer historic 100 crore vaccines
Actor Shah Rukh Khan reaches Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan Khan
