News Live: 'Heart is heavy' says Babul Supriyo after meeting Speaker to resign as MP

  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 12:34 ist
  • 12:33
  • 12:16

    After meeting LS Speaker OM Birla, Babul Supriyo speaks to media stating, "My heart is heavy as I had began my political career through BJP. I thank PM, party chief and Amit Shah. Confidence was shown in me. I'd left politics wholeheartedly.I thought that if I'm not a part of the party, I shouldn't keep seat for myself."

  • 11:53
  • 11:52
  • 11:43
  • 11:41

    TMC leader Babul Supriyo arrives at the residence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to formally resign

  • 11:12

    163 oxygen plants with generation capacity of 182 MT daily started in different districts of Madhya Pradesh. Completion of remaining 39 plants will be ensured by end of October: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

  • 11:11

    Two cases of recent civilian killings in Jammu & Kashmir to be handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA) soon ,as per official sources, reports ANI

  • 10:16

    PM Modi will visit UP tomorrow & inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport. The inauguration will be marked by landing of inaugural flight at the airport from Colombo carrying Sri lankan delegation of over 100 Buddhist Monks & dignitaries incl 12-member Holy Relic entourage

  • 07:42
  • 07:39

    Khalilzad, US envoy who brokered Afghan exit, quits

    Zalmay Khalilzad, the veteran US envoy whose months of patient hotel-ballroom diplomacy helped end the US war in Afghanistan but failed to prevent a Taliban takeover, resigned on Monday.

    In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Khalilzad defended his record but acknowledged that he came up short and said he wanted to step aside during the "new phase of our Afghanistan policy."

    "The political arrangement between the Afghan government and the Taliban did not go forward as envisaged," he wrote. (AFP)