News Live: IMF says chief economist Gopinath to leave post in January
updated: Oct 20 2021, 07:25 ist
Netflix workers plan walkout as fallout over Dave Chappelle continues
Two weeks after the debut of Dave Chappelle’s standup specialThe Closeron Netflix, the streaming giant is still grappling with internal backlash as a group of staffers prepare to stage a virtual walkout Wednesday.
IMF says chief economist Gopinath to leave post in January
IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath will leave her post and return to Harvard University's economics department in January, the fund announced Tuesday.
Olympic flame arrives in China ahead of 2022 Beijing Games
The Olympic flame arrived in China early Wednesday for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, state media reported, following a ceremony in Athens overshadowed by protests over China's human rights record.
Google unveils Pixel 6, 6 Pro with Tensor silicon
As promised, Google on Tuesday (October 19) pulled the wraps off the new Pixel 6, 6 Pro during the virtual event streamed from its flagship Google hardware store in New York City.
