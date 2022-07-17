News Live: India, China to hold 16th round of military talks; all-party meeting under way

  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 11:36 ist
  • 11:35

    All-party meeting called by the government ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, begins in Parliament Annexe building

  • 11:35

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation seminar, 'Swavlamban', in New Delhi on Monday

  • 11:35

    A storm is brewing in the Arabian Sea, 70 km off the Gujarat coast in Okha, packing wind speeds of over 50 km per hour, and moving towards Oman

  • 11:33

    Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal announces retirement from T20Is

  • 08:14

    Eastern Ladakh row: India, China to hold 16th round of military talks

    India and China will hold the 16th round of high-level military talks on Sunday with an aim to resolve the outstanding issues in remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

  • 08:13

    5 UP MLAs to vote outside state in Prez polls

    Five Uttar Pradesh MLAs will vote outside the state during the voting for the country's new President that takes place on Monday.