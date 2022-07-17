News Live: India, China to hold 16th round of military talks; all-party meeting under way

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation seminar, 'Swavlamban', in New Delhi on Monday
11:35
A storm is brewing in the Arabian Sea, 70 km off the Gujarat coast in Okha, packing wind speeds of over 50 km per hour, and moving towards Oman
11:33
Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal announces retirement from T20Is
08:14
Eastern Ladakh row: India, China to hold 16th round of military talks
India and China will hold the 16th round of high-level military talks on Sunday with an aim to resolve the outstanding issues in remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
08:13
5 UP MLAs to vote outside state in Prez polls
Five Uttar Pradesh MLAs will vote outside the state during the voting for the country's new President that takes place on Monday.
All-party meeting called by the government ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, begins in Parliament Annexe building
