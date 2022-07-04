News Live: India is showing other nations the way forward, says PM in Digital India Week

  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 18:05 ist
  • 18:05

    Digital India has made life so easy.. for those born in 21st century, it may sound routine.. but earlier.. queue system was everywhere. We solved the line (queue) system by going online: PM Modi

  • 18:04

    Gujarat has led the way in use of technology. The experience in Gujarat has helped in maximising use of technology in national governance, saysPM Modi

  • 18:02

    If we don't adopt technology in a big way, time will leave us behind. India will lead the way in industry 4.0: PM Modi

  • 18:01

    The correct use of the provided technology can be revolutionary, says PM Modi

  • 18:00

    All new schemes will promote ease of living and ease of doing business in India: PM Modi

  • 17:59

    PM Modi launches 'Digital India Bhashini' which will enable easy access to the internet and digital services in Indian languages, including voice-based access, and help the creation of content in Indian languages.

  • 17:57

    PM Modi launched seven new digital services which include --'MyScheme' platform, 'Meri Pehchaan- National Single Sign On for One Citizen Login' and 'Digital India Bhashini'.

  • 17:56

    'Digital India GENESIS’ is a scheme for small city startups that is launched by PM Modi

  • 17:54

    PM inaugurates ‘Digital India Week 2022’ in Gandhinagar

  • 17:03

    IMD issues orange alert in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday afternoon issued an orange alert, which calls on the administration to be prepared, for heavy to very heavy rainfall in 15 districts in Madhya Pradesh even as rain continued to lash several areas in the past 24 hours.

    The IMD also issued two yellow alerts, which calls on officials to be updated, one forecasting likely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Khandwa district and Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions, and the second for possible thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in the districts of 10 divisions, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior. All these alerts are valid till Tuesday morning, an IMD official said.

  • 15:44

    Formula One salutes FIA and 'halo' for saving two lives at Silverstone

    In a season of technical strife and tension, Formula One united on Monday and saluted the sport's ruling body and its 'halo' device for saving two lives in horrific accidents during the British Grand Prix. (AFP)

  • 15:20

    The halo saved me: Zhou on horror British GP crash

    Chinese F1 driver Zhou Guanyu said he was saved by the protective halo device during a dramatic high-speed shunt on Lap 1 of Sunday's British Grand Prix.

  • 13:43

    India's freedom struggle not confined to a few years, regions or people. It is about the sacrifice from every nook and corner: PM Narendra Modi at event in Andhra Pradesh

  • 13:00

    HC grants bail to Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-flatmate

    Bombay High Court grants bail to Siddharth Pithani, a friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on a surety amount of Rs 50,000 in connection with the drug case related to the actor's death case.

  • 12:05

    Kullu bus accident: PM approves ex-gratia of Rs 2L each to kin of victims

    The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each: PMO (Prime Minister's Office)

  • 12:04
  • 12:02

    The 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju Garu and the 100th anniversary of Rampa Kranti will be celebrated throughout the year: PM Modi

  • 11:53

    Bailable warrant issued against Sanjay Raut in defamation case

    Mumbai court hasissued abailable warrant against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in defamation complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife.

  • 10:17

    Lalu Prasad Yadav's health condition stable, says doctor

  • 10:00

    Sixteen people, including some school children, killed as private bus falls into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

  • 09:37

    RJD leader Lalu Prasad hospitalised after he fell down the stairs

  • 09:34

  • 07:16

    Hearing on Gyanvapi case to resume today in Varanasi court

  • 07:15

    Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann's first cabinet expansion today, 5 to 6 Ministers likely to be inducted

  • 07:14

    3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Copenhagen mall shooting