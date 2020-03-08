News Live: India lose in Women's T20 WC final against Australia, bowled out for 99
News Live: India lose in Women's T20 WC final against Australia, bowled out for 99
Track Deccan Herald's live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments across the globe.
15:40
Beth Mooney scored an unbeaten78 for Australia, while Alyssa Healy scored 75. Deepti Sharma bagged 2 wickets for 38 runs in 4 overs for India. Megan Schutt scalped 4 while conceding 18 runs,while Jess Jonassen got 3 wickets for 20 runs.
15:36
Women's T20 World Cup: India skittled out for 99 runs in the final in reply to Australia's 184/4
12:04
ICC Women's T20 World Cup final at Melbourne Cricket Ground: Australia wins the toss, opts to bat against India
