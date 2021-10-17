News Live: India reports 14,146 new Covid-19 cases, 144 deaths

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition
Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges.
The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator Jorge Rodriguez, who heads the government's negotiating team. Rodriguez said the Venezuelan government would not attend the talks set to begin on Sunday.
The Venezuelan government in September named Saab - who was arrested in June 2020 when his plane stopped in Cape Verde to refuel - as a member of its negotiating team in talks with the opposition in Mexico, where the two sides are looking to solve their political crisis. (Reuters)
US Justice Department confirms extradition of Colombian businessman Alex Saab (AFP)
Prices of petrol and diesel rise by Rs 0.35 (at Rs 105.84/litre) and Rs 0.35 (at Rs 94.57/litre) respectively in Delhi today
Prices of petrol and diesel rise by Re 0.35 (at Rs 105.84/litre) and Re 0.35 (at Rs 94.57/litre) respectively in Delhi today
In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.77/litre (up by Re 0.34) and diesel costs Rs 102.52/litre (up by Re 0.37) today pic.twitter.com/cNqotF9rqA
Rain lashes Delhi-NCR; visuals from NH-24 in East Vinod Nagar area "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over & adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and Noida during the next 2 hours," says India Meteorological Department.
India reports 14,146 new Covid-19 cases, 144 deaths
The total cases have touched 3,40,67,719, while the cumultive deaths have reached 4,52,124.
Russian crew to return to Earth after filming first movie in space
A Russian actress and director were set to return to Earth on Sunday after spending 12 days in the International Space Station (ISS) shooting scenes for the first movie in orbit.
Rain lashes Delhi-NCR; visuals from NH-24 in East Vinod Nagar area "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over & adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and Noida during the next 2 hours," says India Meteorological Department.