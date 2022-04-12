News Live: US orders non-essential staff to leave Shanghai over Covid

  • 07:39

    US State Department orders non-essential staff to leave Shanghai over Covid

    The United States has ordered all non-essential employees at itsShanghaiconsulate to leave over concerns about their safety, an embassy spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday, as the Chinese city faces a spike in Covid cases and a harsh lockdown.

  • 07:36

    Michael Bay says he would 'absolutely' work with Will Smith following Oscars slap controversy