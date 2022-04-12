News Live: US orders non-essential staff to leave Shanghai over Covid
News Live: US orders non-essential staff to leave Shanghai over Covid
updated: Apr 12 2022, 07:40 ist
07:39
US State Department orders non-essential staff to leave Shanghai over Covid
The United States has ordered all non-essential employees at itsShanghaiconsulate to leave over concerns about their safety, an embassy spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday, as the Chinese city faces a spike in Covid cases and a harsh lockdown.
07:36
Michael Bay says he would 'absolutely' work with Will Smith following Oscars slap controversy
Michael Bay says he would 'absolutely' work with Will Smith following Oscars slap controversy