News Live: UK PM to visit India, hold 'in-depth' talks with Modi
updated: Apr 17 2022, 07:44 ist
07:39
UK PM Johnson to arrive in Ahmedabad on April 21, hold 'in-depth' talks with Modi
Boris Johnson will become the first British Prime Minister to visit Gujarat when he lands in Ahmedabad next week for a two-day visit to India for “in-depth talks” with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, according to Downing Street.
