News Live: Delhi's Uphaar cinema up in flames, firefighting operations under way

UK PM Johnson to arrive in Ahmedabad on April 21, hold 'in-depth' talks with Modi
Boris Johnson will become the first British Prime Minister to visit Gujarat when he lands in Ahmedabad next week for a two-day visit to India for “in-depth talks” with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, according to Downing Street. (PTI)
Kerala marks Easter Sunday
Fire at Delhi's Uphaar cinema hall
Fire breaks out at Uphaar cinema hall, near Green Park Metro station. As many 5 fire engines are at the spot The fire has engulfed furniture inside the cinema hall, the fire department said.
(ANI)
The death toll in storms, lightning and heavy rainfall in Assam rises to 14: State Disaster Management Authority
