News Live: Delhi's Uphaar cinema up in flames, firefighting operations under way

  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 11:06 ist
Follow DH for news updates from India and across the world!
  • 11:06

    Kerala marks Easter Sunday

  • 10:47

    Fire at Delhi's Uphaar cinema hall

    Fire breaks out at Uphaar cinema hall, near Green Park Metro station. As many 5 fire engines are at the spot The fire has engulfed furniture inside the cinema hall, the fire department said.

    (ANI)

  • 08:21

    The death toll in storms, lightning and heavy rainfall in Assam rises to 14: State Disaster Management Authority

  • 08:19
  • 07:48

    UK PM Johnson to arrive in Ahmedabad on April 21, hold 'in-depth' talks with Modi

    Boris Johnson will become the first British Prime Minister to visit Gujarat when he lands in Ahmedabad next week for a two-day visit to India for “in-depth talks” with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, according to Downing Street. (PTI)