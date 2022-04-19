News Live: MP govt allocates Rs 1 crore as relief for those affected in Khargone violence

  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 08:35 ist
  • 08:34

    Modi up and about in Gujarat

  • 08:00

    2017 actress assault case: Kerala HC to pronounce verdict on Dileep's plea today

    Kerala High Court to pronounce verdict on actor Dileep's plea on an incident of alleged assault of an actress in 2017.

    (ANI)

  • 07:42

    Earthquake of magnitude 6 jolts Mindanao island in Philippines

    An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Mindanao island in Philippines on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

    The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said. - Reuters.

  • 07:40

    China's Xi Jinping sticks with Covid stance despite anger, economic headwinds

    For many leaders, mounting public anger and a rapidly worsening economic outlook would be cause for worry and a policy rethink.

  • 07:38

    Madhya Pradesh govt allocates Rs 1 crore as relief money for the welfare of those affected in Khargone violence