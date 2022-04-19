News Live: MP govt allocates Rs 1 crore as relief for those affected in Khargone violence
News Live: MP govt allocates Rs 1 crore as relief for those affected in Khargone violence
updated: Apr 19 2022, 08:35 ist
08:34
Modi up and about in Gujarat
I am delighted to be visiting @banasdairy1969 yet again. I had last visited the Dairy in 2016. That time a series of products of the Dairy were launched. I had also visited the Dairy in 2013. Here are glimpses from both programmes. pic.twitter.com/J8xlTPHT6e
2017 actress assault case: Kerala HC to pronounce verdict on Dileep's plea today
Kerala High Court to pronounce verdict on actor Dileep's plea on an incident of alleged assault of an actress in 2017.
(ANI)
Earthquake of magnitude 6 jolts Mindanao island in Philippines
An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Mindanao island in Philippines on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said. - Reuters.
China's Xi Jinping sticks with Covid stance despite anger, economic headwinds
For many leaders, mounting public anger and a rapidly worsening economic outlook would be cause for worry and a policy rethink.
Madhya Pradesh govt allocates Rs 1 crore as relief money for the welfare of those affected in Khargone violence