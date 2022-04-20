News Live: Hours after SC order, 'bulldozing' finally halted in Jahangirpuri
News Live: Hours after SC order, 'bulldozing' finally halted in Jahangirpuri
updated: Apr 20 2022, 13:59 ist
13:34
Demolitions at Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri stopped after SC's immediate status-quo order
13:22
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) talks to the residents who are waiting to board a bus along a street during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai. (AFP Photo)
13:20
"I've held a detailed review of the Covid-19 situation in the state. There is no need to worry as there has not been a significant rise in cases. The situation is completely under control. We are vaccinating those in the 12-15 & 15-18 age groups," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told ANI.
13:17
A couple rest in Zaryadye park with the Christ the Savior Cathedral on the background during the sunset in downtown Moscow. (AFP Photo)
12:19
SC orders immediate intimation of Jahangirpuri order after advocate stresses demolition still ongoing
Senior advocate Dushyant Dave again mentions before the #SupremeCourt despite the order of status quo, municipal corporation has not stopped demolition at Jahangirpuri on the ground of having received no written order.
HC to hear plea against anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea against the anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital.The court is likely to hear the petition, which is yet to be filed, at 2 pm onWednesday.
12:16
Special CP Dependra Pathak on SC orders status-quo on demolition drive conducted by NDMC in Jahangirpuri said, "Let the civic agency (North Delhi Municipal Corporation) take a decision..we're here to provide support & protection to the civic agency." (ANI)
12:01
PM Modi launches 'Ayush Visa' for people visiting India for Ayush treatment
PM Modi announces the launch of aspecial category of 'Ayush Visa' for those wishing to visit India for Ayush treatment,during the Global Ayush Investment Summit in Gandhinagar.
11:59
"The Ministry of AYUSH has taken several major steps to encourage startup culture in the field of Traditional Medicines. A few days back an incubation center developed by All India Institute of Ayurveda has been inaugurated," PM Modi said
11:56
PM Modi inaugurates Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar
NDMC Commissioner 'to read SC order' on Jahangirpuri razing and 'act accordingly'
"We just got to know about the SC order on the anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area. Will read the order first & act accordingly," said Sanjay Goel, Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation. (ANI)
11:09
Supreme Court orders status-quo on demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri, Delhi
11:04
Anti-encroachment drive under way in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri
After Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, bulldozers are now being deployed in Delhi to raze illegal constructions owned by riot accused in violence-hit Jahangirpuri.
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) is carrying out a large scale anti-encroachment drive in the area on Wednesday. Read more
10:36
Watch | Anti-encroachment drive under way at Jahangirpuri in Delhi
"Slums and shops built on roads will be removed," said the driver of a bulldozer during the anti-encroachment drive at the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession. (ANI)
10:25
Bulldozers raze down 'encroachment' in Jahangirpuri, days after violence
09:06
Anti-encroachment drive under way in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
IMF says any loan to Sri Lanka requires debt sustainability
The International Monetary Fund said discussions with Sri Lanka on a potential IMF loan program are at an early stage and any deal would require "adequate assurances" that the island country's debts can be put on a sustainable path.
In a statement emailed to Reuters, IMF Sri Lanka Mission Chief Masahiro Nozaki said that IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discussed lending options and policy plans with a Sri Lankan delegation on Tuesday.
"An IMF-supported program should be designed to resolve Sri Lanka's acute balance of payments problems and put the economy back on a sustainable growth path as early as possible," Nozaki said. (Reuters)
08:33
Heavy police deployment in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Encroachment drive will be done on illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area on April 20th and 21st. MCD has asked for 400 personnel from Delhi Police to handle law and order during this period.
Anelephantcools itself with water on a hot summer day in Jammu. (PTI Photo)
07:53
Indian operator in Singapore jailed 41 months for trafficking three women from India
An Indian operator of an entertainment club in Singapore has been jailed for 41 months and fined Singapore dollars 27,365 (USD 20,000) for trafficking three women dancers from India and assaulting two of them.
The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Tuesday that ‘Jaiho Club’ operator Alagar Balasubramanian, 47, imposed financial demands that the women would not be able to repay if they wished to quit.
All three women, rescued by the MOM, have since returned to India. Two of them were assaulted by Balasubramanian, it said in a statement. (PTI)
07:08
Pele back in hospital as tumour treatment continues
Brazilian soccer great Pele returned to hospital on Monday as he continues to receive treatment for cancer, Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said in a medical note on Tuesday.
WHO chief Ghebreyesus bats for traditional medicine
Traditional medicine systems can help countries in their mission to provide universal health coverage, World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.
Arms supplier from Jahangirpuri nabbed after a brief encounter