News Live: UK PM Johnson arrives in Ahmedabad for his 2-day India visit
News Live: UK PM Johnson arrives in Ahmedabad for his 2-day India visit
updated: Apr 21 2022, 08:52 ist
Follow DH for news updates from India and across the world!
08:51
UK's Johnson to offer India alternatives to Russia ties on visit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will offer to help India cut reliance on Russian oil and defence equipment when he begins a two-day visit on Thursday that will test his diplomatic skills and provide brief respite from a row raging at home.
3 soldiers, 1 civilian injured in ongoing Baramulla encounter
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar informed that in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, three soldiers and one civilian have received minor injuries. (ANI)
08:12
Guru Teg Bahadur's Parkash Purab celebration at Red Fort
Light show at Red Fort during a programme to mark the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. PM Modi will address the nation from Red Fort as part of the programme, on April 21. (PTIPhoto)
07:12
India’s high growth rate positive for world, says IMF
A high growth rate for India, as projected in the latest World Economic Outlook, is not only healthy for the country but also positive news for the world, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva has said.
Police takes Mevani into custody over tweets on PM Modi
Assam police late on Wednesday night took custody of Vadgam MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani reportedly over a couple of tweets claiming that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who "considers Godse as God" should appeal for peace and harmony against communal clashes in Gujarat.
UK's Johnson to offer India alternatives to Russia ties on visit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will offer to help India cut reliance on Russian oil and defence equipment when he begins a two-day visit on Thursday that will test his diplomatic skills and provide brief respite from a row raging at home.
Read more
UK PM Boris Johnson arrives in Ahmedabad on his 2-day India visit
3 soldiers, 1 civilian injured in ongoing Baramulla encounter
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar informed that in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, three soldiers and one civilian have received minor injuries. (ANI)
Guru Teg Bahadur's Parkash Purab celebration at Red Fort
Light show at Red Fort during a programme to mark the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. PM Modi will address the nation from Red Fort as part of the programme, on April 21. (PTIPhoto)
India’s high growth rate positive for world, says IMF
A high growth rate for India, as projected in the latest World Economic Outlook, is not only healthy for the country but also positive news for the world, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva has said.
Read more
Police takes Mevani into custody over tweets on PM Modi
Assam police late on Wednesday night took custody of Vadgam MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani reportedly over a couple of tweets claiming that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who "considers Godse as God" should appeal for peace and harmony against communal clashes in Gujarat.
Read more
TMC to send a fact-finding team including its MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar to Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Friday - ANI