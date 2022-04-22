News Live: India to donate 50,000 MT of wheat to Afghanistan, says nation's representative in UN
News Live: India to donate 50,000 MT of wheat to Afghanistan, says nation's representative in UN
updated: Apr 22 2022, 07:45 ist
07:43
1 security force personnel killed, 4 injured in encounter in Jammu's Sunjwan
One security force jawan was martyred and 4 jawans were injured on Friday in anencounter in the Sunjwan area of Jammu, ANI reported.
07:40
CNN+ streaming service to shut down, a month after starting
At sunset on the last Monday of March, CNN stars gathered for a gala on the 101st floor of a midtown Manhattan skyscraper to celebrate the launch of CNN+, the streaming service that was supposed to take the network into the digital future.
Ethan Hawke, who directed a film for CNN+, mingled with Anderson Cooper and Carl Bernstein as guests nibbled on miniature lobster rolls and gawked at the dizzying views of the New York City skyline.
It took three weeks for CNN’s new owners to bring them down to earth.
In a move that stunned the media and tech worlds, Warner Bros. Discovery said Thursday that it will abruptly shut down CNN+ on April 30. “While today’s decision is incredibly difficult, it is the right one for the long-term success of CNN,” Chris Licht, the network’s incoming president, told staff.
The shutdown is an ignominious end to an operation into which CNN sank tens of millions of dollars: from a nationwide marketing campaign to hundreds of newly hired employees to big contracts for name-brand anchors, including former “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace and former NPR co-host Audie Cornish. (NYT)
07:14
UK PM Johnson to offer India help to build its own fighter jets
Britain is set to offer India know-how to build its own fighter jets and a licence for faster deliveries of defence equipment when the prime ministers of the two countries meet on Friday, as the West tries to wean India away from Russia.
India remains strongly committed to global food security cause. Our spearheading of UNGA resolution for declaring year 2023 as International Year of Millets was aimed at addressing food security challenges: Sneha Dubey in UN
07:13
In view of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, India has decided to donate 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat. Similarly, India has continued its humanitarian support for Myanmar including a grant of 10,000 tons of rice and wheat: Sneha Dubey in UN
UK PM Johnson to offer India help to build its own fighter jets
Britain is set to offer India know-how to build its own fighter jets and a licence for faster deliveries of defence equipment when the prime ministers of the two countries meet on Friday, as the West tries to wean India away from Russia.
India remains strongly committed to global food security cause. Our spearheading of UNGA resolution for declaring year 2023 as International Year of Millets was aimed at addressing food security challenges: Sneha Dubey in UN
In view of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, India has decided to donate 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat. Similarly, India has continued its humanitarian support for Myanmar including a grant of 10,000 tons of rice and wheat: Sneha Dubey in UN