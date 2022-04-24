News Live: Fadnavis slams protesters after attacks on BJP leaders over hanuman chalisa row

45 rescued after boat carrying migrants sinks off Lebanon: Minister
A child died and 45 people were rescued Saturday after a boat carrying around 60 migrants sank off Lebanon, where deadly sea crossings have spiralled due to an economic crisis.
"Forty-five people have been rescued and the corpse of one child," has been retrieved from the boat that sank near the coast of the northern city of Tripoli, Public Works and Transport Minister Ali Hamie told a local broadcaster.
He said around 60 people were on the vessel carrying illegal migrants out of Lebanon.
