News Live: PM Modi to inaugurate 7th edition of Raisina Dialogue today with EU's von der Leyen as chief guest

Twitter under pressure from shareholders to seek deal with Musk
Twitter Inc is coming under increasing pressure from its shareholders to negotiate with Elon Musk even though the world's richest person has called his $43 billion bid for the social media platform his best and final offer, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
Ukraine war reminder that dependency on Russian fossil fuels not sustainable: EU chief says during India visit
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday said Russia's war in Ukraine was a stark reminder that the dependency on Russian fossil fuels is not sustainable, and she pitched for a deeper cooperation between India and the EU to expand the use of clean energy.
Seven Indian sailors held in Yemen released: Omani foreign minister
Seven Indian sailors were among 14 foreigners released on Sunday from the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said.
Read more
Twitter under pressure from shareholders to seek deal with Musk
Twitter Inc is coming under increasing pressure from its shareholders to negotiate with Elon Musk even though the world's richest person has called his $43 billion bid for the social media platform his best and final offer, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
Read more
Ukraine war reminder that dependency on Russian fossil fuels not sustainable: EU chief says during India visit
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday said Russia's war in Ukraine was a stark reminder that the dependency on Russian fossil fuels is not sustainable, and she pitched for a deeper cooperation between India and the EU to expand the use of clean energy.
Read more