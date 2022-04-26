News Live: Twitter boss Parag Agrawal in the dark about future under Musk
News Live: Twitter boss Parag Agrawal in the dark about future under Musk
updated: Apr 26 2022, 07:46 ist
07:06
Twitter CEO tells employees company is in the dark over future under Musk
Twitter Inc Chief ExecutiveParagAgrawal told employees on Monday that the future of the social media firm is uncertain after the deal to be taken private under billionaire Elon Musk closes. He was speaking during a company-wide town hall meeting that was heard by Reuters.
Musk will join Twitter staff for a question-and-answer session at a later date, the company told employees.
07:04
Will stay on TRUTH: Trump rules out Twitter return as Musk announces $44 billion purchase
Former US president Donald Trump vowed he would not be returning to Twitter if his account was reinstated following the purchase of the platform by tech billionaire Elon Musk, announced on Monday.
Elon Musk seals $44 billion deal for Twitter, pledges to defeat spam bots
Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion cash on Monday in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world's richest person.
India enters Guinness records for simultaneous waving of of national flags: Govt
India has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for waving the maximum number of national flags simultaneously, the Ministry of Culture said Monday.
