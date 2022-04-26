News Live: 32 more tested positive at IIT-Madras, cluster increases to 111
News Live: 32 more tested positive at IIT-Madras, cluster increases to 111
updated: Apr 26 2022, 11:22 ist
11:18
More students tests positive for Covid-19 at IIT-Madras
J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary (Health) Tamil Nadu confirmed that the 32 more tested positive at IIT Madras. The cluster increases to 111. The cluster was first found last week with 12 persons testing positive.
11:14
ED raids multiple locations in Mumbai, Pune & Surat in ABG Shipyard bank loan fraud money laundering probe case: Officials
10:13
Single day rise of 2,483 new COVID-19 infections, 1,399 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 4,30,62,569, death toll to 5,23,622:Govt
10:12
Two terrorists associated with the JeM terror organisation were apprehended along with two pistols ammunition and two chinese grenades in the Pattan area of Baramulla: Police
10:11
We're also gravely concerned about the acts of terror & incidents of violence in Israel & the West Bank... The recent rocket attack from Gaza & the retaliatory strikes by Israel demonstrates the fragility of the situation & possible escalation: Amb R Ravi
I reaffirm India's unwavering commitment to the establishment of a sovereign, independent & viable state of Palestine living within secure & recognized borders, side by side at peace with Israel. There's no other alternative to a negotiated 2-state solution: Amb R Ravindra pic.twitter.com/Lr1gWfoa9X
Twitter CEO tells employees company is in the dark over future under Musk
Twitter Inc Chief ExecutiveParagAgrawal told employees on Monday that the future of the social media firm is uncertain after the deal to be taken private under billionaire Elon Musk closes. He was speaking during a company-wide town hall meeting that was heard by Reuters.
Musk will join Twitter staff for a question-and-answer session at a later date, the company told employees.
07:04
Will stay on TRUTH: Trump rules out Twitter return as Musk announces $44 billion purchase
Former US president Donald Trump vowed he would not be returning to Twitter if his account was reinstated following the purchase of the platform by tech billionaire Elon Musk, announced on Monday.
Elon Musk seals $44 billion deal for Twitter, pledges to defeat spam bots
Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion cash on Monday in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world's richest person.
India enters Guinness records for simultaneous waving of of national flags: Govt
India has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for waving the maximum number of national flags simultaneously, the Ministry of Culture said Monday.
