News Live: 10 feared dead after temple car comes in contact with live wire in TN's Kaliamedu
updated: Apr 27 2022, 06:58 ist
06:56
Russian capture of Chernobyl put world on 'brink of disaster': Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Russia's capture of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the initial phase of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine had pushed the world towards the "brink of disaster".
ONGC struggling to move Russian oil to Asia as sanctions bite
Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is struggling to find a vessel to ship 700,000 barrels of crude from Russia's Far East, in a growing sign that complex trades involving one of Moscow's biggest partners are being interrupted by Western sanctions, sources say.
At least 10 people feared dead after a temple car came in contact with a live wire at Kaliamedu in Thanjavur district, Tamil Nadu