News Live: Two more accused arrested in connection with Jahangirpuri violence
updated: Apr 28 2022, 09:03 ist
09:02
Two more accused identified as Jafar and Babuddin were arrested in connection with Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police.
06:55
Biden to meet PM Modi at Quad summit in Tokyo next month: White House
US President Joe Biden will travel to South Korea and Japan next month and attend theQUADsummit in Tokyo, during which he will also meet India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House has said.
Biden’s trip to South Korea and Japan has been scheduled for May 20 to 24.
06:53
Your phone number on Google? Search giant now takes removal demands
Alphabet Inc's Google has begun entertaining people's requests to remove search results containing their home addresses, phone numbers and email accounts, the latest shift in its stance between personal privacy and access to information.
It is face of country: Centre to SC on why it wants control over administrative services in Delhi
The Centre Wednesday told the Supreme Court it needs to have control over administrative services in Delhi as it is the national capital and the face of the country.
Biden to deliver remarks on Thursday in support of Ukraine, White House says
USPresident JoeBidenwill deliver remarks on Thursday morning in support of Ukraine, the White House said.
"The President will deliver remarks on support for Ukrainians defending their country and their freedom against Russia's brutal war," the White House said.