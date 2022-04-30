News Live: PM to address joint conference of CMs, Chief Justices today

50% farms under precision farming in next 25 years: Govt
The government on Friday announced that 50 per cent of farms would be under precision farming in the next 25 years.
The Ministry of Agriculture has been pushing for digitalisation in agriculture sector and to this effect, over the last few years, has signed a number of MoUs with private companies, including Microsoft and also AgTech (Agricultural technology) companies such as AgriBazar.
TN: Man sentenced to death for raping minor daughter
A special court trying sexual offences against children, handed over the death sentence to a 49-year-old man in Chennai, for sexually assaulting his daughter while the mother of the girl was awarded a life sentence by the court.
The sexual abuse had come to light when the girl studying in Class 11 narrated her ordeal to her friends in school which they informed the teachers.
PM Modi will address a joint conference of chief ministers andChief Justices today
Pulwama district administration organises mega Iftar party
PM Modi will address a joint conference of chief ministers andChief Justices today