News Live: Mobile internet services suspended till 6 pm in Patiala, a day after clashes
updated: Apr 30 2022, 09:36 ist
09:34
Coronavirus News Live: India's daily Covid case tally rises to 3,688, 60 new deaths
Covid-19 cases in India continued to rise pushing the total infections tally to over 4.3 crore. Early Friday, Health Ministry data showed 3,377 fresh coronavirus infections and 60 new deaths in the country. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
09:33
"FIRs have been lodged, raids are underway. We appeal to public to maintain peace. From 9:30 am to 6 pm today mobile internet services will remain temporarily suspended as a step of abundant caution by the government. One person has been arrested,"Patiala Deputy Commissioner. (ANI)
09:04
Mobile internet services temporarily suspended from 9:30 am to 6 pm in Patiala
Mobile internet services temporarily suspended from 9:30 am to 6 pm in Patiala today: Dept of Home Affairs, Government of Punjab pic.twitter.com/uYu99aECzU
50% farms under precision farming in next 25 years: Govt
The government on Friday announced that 50 per cent of farms would be under precision farming in the next 25 years.
The Ministry of Agriculture has been pushing for digitalisation in agriculture sector and to this effect, over the last few years, has signed a number of MoUs with private companies, including Microsoft and also AgTech (Agricultural technology) companies such as AgriBazar.
07:07
TN: Man sentenced to death for raping minor daughter
A special court trying sexual offences against children, handed over the death sentence to a 49-year-old man in Chennai, for sexually assaulting his daughter while the mother of the girl was awarded a life sentence by the court.
The sexual abuse had come to light when the girl studying in Class 11 narrated her ordeal to her friends in school which they informed the teachers.
07:06
PM Modi will address a joint conference of chief ministers andChief Justices today
Pulwama district administration organises mega Iftar party
