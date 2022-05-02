News Live: Nadal, Djokovic slam Wimbledon ban on Russian players
updated: May 02 2022, 08:48 ist
IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja knew he would be the skipper this year, says MS Dhoni
M S Dhoni made a winning return to being the Chennai Super Kings skipper with a 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at MCA Stadium on Sunday. After being at the helm for Chennai's third win of the current season, Dhoni revealed that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was aware that he would be captaining the defending champions in IPL 2022.
Nadal, Djokovic slam Wimbledon ban on Russian players
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic criticised Wimbledon's decision to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from taking part in this year's tournament following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The two tennis greats said on Sunday that Wimbledon had acted unfairly.
“I think it's very unfair of (on) my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues ... it's not their fault what's happening in this moment with the war,” Nadal, a 21-time Grand Slam winner, said in Spain where both he and Djokovic are preparing to play in the Madrid Open.
