News Live: Biden's daughter had 'close contact' with Covid-positive person, says White House
updated: May 06 2022, 08:13 ist
Here are the latest news updates from India and around the world!
08:12
Biden's daughter had 'close contact' with Covid-positive person: White House
USPresident Joe Biden's daughter Ashley will not travel to Europe with the first lady after having "close contact" with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, the White House said on Thursday.
Ashley Biden, 40, has tested negative for Covid, the White House said.(Reuters)
07:33
Biden taps 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary
President Joe Biden has named Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House press secretary, the first Black woman and openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role, with incumbent Jen Psaki set to leave the post next week.
07:32
Over 85% turnout in Mizoram district council poll
Over 85 per cent of the 42,342 voters exercised their franchise in Mizoram’s Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) election on Thursday, an official said. The polling was peaceful in all 25 seats, Siaha district Deputy Commissioner Lalsangliana, who is the returning officer, said. "As per our provisional data, the total voter turnout is 85.30 per cent. The polling percentage is unlikely to go up though we are yet to issue final data after a cross-check," he said. Votes will be counted on May 9. A total of 85 candidates, including five independents, were in the fray for the council polls
07:29
IMD warns of fresh heatwave in northwest, central India from May 7
A fresh spell of heatwave is likely to begin over northwest India from May 7 and over central India from May 8, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.
Heatwave conditions are predicted over Rajasthan on May 7 to May 9, and over south Haryana, Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on May 8 and May 9, it said.
