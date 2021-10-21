News Live: Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Bhind, pilot injured

Navalny, Putin’s imprisoned foe, wins EU’s top human rights award
Alexei Navalny, who for a decade challenged the Kremlin in street protests and elections, survived an assassination attempt and is now in a Russian prison, on Wednesday was awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, the European Union’s top human rights award.
Security agencies probing larger conspiracy in Kashmir killings including Pakistan's role
The security agencies probing the recent civilian killings in Kashmir have also been looking at the possible involvement of Pakistan's nefarious Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the sources in the intelligence grid said here on Wednesday.
PM congrats India on crossing 100-cr Covid vaccinations
Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh; pilot injured
Track India's journey to administer historic 100 crore vaccines
Actor Shah Rukh Khan reaches Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan Khan
Navalny, Putin’s imprisoned foe, wins EU’s top human rights award
Alexei Navalny, who for a decade challenged the Kremlin in street protests and elections, survived an assassination attempt and is now in a Russian prison, on Wednesday was awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, the European Union’s top human rights award.
Read more
Security agencies probing larger conspiracy in Kashmir killings including Pakistan's role
The security agencies probing the recent civilian killings in Kashmir have also been looking at the possible involvement of Pakistan's nefarious Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the sources in the intelligence grid said here on Wednesday.
Read more
FIFA wants biennial World Cup consensus by December 20
FIFA will try to find a consensus on controversial plans to stage the World Cup every two years, in time for a December 20 summit, its president Gianni Infantino said Wednesday.
Read more