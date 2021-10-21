News Live: Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Bhind, pilot injured

  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 11:14 ist
  • 11:12

    PM congrats India on crossing 100-cr Covid vaccinations

  • 11:06

    Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh; pilot injured

  • 09:37

    Track India's journey to administer historic 100 crore vaccines

  • 09:21

    Actor Shah Rukh Khan reaches Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan Khan

  • 07:34

    Navalny, Putin’s imprisoned foe, wins EU’s top human rights award

    Alexei Navalny, who for a decade challenged the Kremlin in street protests and elections, survived an assassination attempt and is now in a Russian prison, on Wednesday was awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, the European Union’s top human rights award.

  • 07:30

    Security agencies probing larger conspiracy in Kashmir killings including Pakistan's role

    The security agencies probing the recent civilian killings in Kashmir have also been looking at the possible involvement of Pakistan's nefarious Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the sources in the intelligence grid said here on Wednesday.

  • 07:28

    FIFA wants biennial World Cup consensus by December 20

    FIFA will try to find a consensus on controversial plans to stage the World Cup every two years, in time for a December 20 summit, its president Gianni Infantino said Wednesday.

