News Live: Indian Rupee closes at an all time low of 76.30

Indian Rupee closes at an all time low of 76.30, down 112 paise. This also happens to be one of the worst losses of Rupee.
Vikas Garg steps down as fund manager at 14 funds of L&T mutual fund
Vikas Garg, has ceased to be fund manager at 14 funds of L&T mutual fund on account of his resignation. His stepping down come amid an unprecedented crisis in Indian financial markets.
MeToo convict Harvey Weinstein tests positive for Coronavirus in jail
Bodies of 17 security personnel, who went missing after encounter with Naxals in Sukma, found: Chhattisgarh police
IndiGo says it will operate only 60 percent of its domestic flights on Sunday when 'Janta curfew' is in force.
Staffer in US Vice President Mike Pence's office tests positive for COVID-19: AFP
