News Live: India's December-quarter GDP growth at 4.7%
Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments across the globe.
17:19
India's December-quarter GDP growth at 4.7%
India's economic growth slows to 4.7 pc in October-December 2019, from 5.6 pc a year ago, according to government data.
GDP at constant (2011-12) Prices in Q3 of 2019-20 is estimated at Rs 36.65 lakh crore, as against Rs 35.00 lakh crore in Q3 of 2018-19, showing a growth of 4.7%.
15:35
2012 Delhi gang-rape case
Fourth death row convict in the case in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, Pawan Kumar Gupta, files a curative petition before the Supreme Court seeking direction to commute his death sentence to life imprisonment.
2012 Delhi gang-rape case: Fourth death row convict in the case, Pawan Kumar Gupta, files a curative petition before the Supreme Court seeking direction to commute his death sentence to life imprisonment.
Ishant Sharma likely to be ruled out of 2nd test after ankle injury recurs
IPS officer S N Shrivastava appointed Delhi Police Commissioner, replaces Amulya Patnaik.
Three children killed, one injured after a wall of their house collapsed in the Mangar Basti area in Habeebnagar police station limits last night inHyderabad.
Dow plunges 1,191 points on coronavirus fears, records biggest one-day point decline in history.
Historian Sha Shettar died on Friday at the age of 85. More details awaited.
South Korea coronavirus cases pass 2,000: AFP
