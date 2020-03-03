News Live: Indonesian volcano Mount Merapi erupts, airlines on alert

Rajasthan: A woman was allegedly gang-raped in Udaipur after she, along with her male friend, was forcefully taken into a car by at least 4 men who raped her. Addl SP says "Her statement being taken. Following initial questioning, we detained 2-3 people, case will be solved soon" pic.twitter.com/k03OqcBS29
Indonesian Volcano Mount Merapi erupts, spews ash 6 km above its peak, triggers aviation alert
Sri Lankan President dissolves Parliament, snap election on April 25, reports AFP.
Is PM Modi going to give up social media accounts? Curious tweet suggests so
A tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's verified personal handle had a curious message on Monday night when a post said that he was thinking of exiting his social media accounts this Sunday.
"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," the post at 8:56 PM said.
Read the full report here.
Delhi Police registers over hundred cases in connection with rumour-mongering in south-east district.
US has 43 domestic cases of coronavirus, saysPence.
Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe. Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.