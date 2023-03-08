News Live: 2 terrorist associates of LeT arrested in Baramulla
News Live: 2 terrorist associates of LeT arrested in Baramulla
updated: Mar 08 2023, 09:31 ist
Track live updates, only with DH.
09:31
Kochi, Kerala | French Navy Ships FS Dixmude, an amphibious helicopter carrier and La Fayette, frigate are on a visit to Kochi from 6-10 March as part of a circumnavigation mission, Jeanne d'Arc. pic.twitter.com/n23gX6cfkb
17 exotic wildlife species from a vehicle smuggled through Myanmar
Aizawal, Mizoram | 17 exotic wildlife species from a vehicle were smuggled through Myanmar. Police conducted checking at Tualpui Junction, recovered exotic wildlife species & handed them over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal action: Mizoram Police pic.twitter.com/ZHe9ydbTBb
Devotees take a holy dip in 'Sarovar' and offers prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of Hola Mohalla
07:25
Indian American Arun Subramanian to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of New York He is also the first South Asian judge to serve on this bench: Senate Judiciary Committee.
07:24
2 terrorist associates of LeT arrested in Baramulla
2 terrorist associates of LeT (TRF) namely Khurshid Ahmad Khan & Reyaz Ahmad Khan arrested in Baramulla yesterday. 2 AK-47 Magazines, 15 rounds of AK-47, 20 blank posters of banned LeT (TRF) & other incriminating materials recovered from their possession, saysBaramulla police.
17 exotic wildlife species from a vehicle smuggled through Myanmar
Devotees take a holy dip in 'Sarovar' and offers prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of Hola Mohalla
Indian American Arun Subramanian to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of New York He is also the first South Asian judge to serve on this bench: Senate Judiciary Committee.
2 terrorist associates of LeT arrested in Baramulla
2 terrorist associates of LeT (TRF) namely Khurshid Ahmad Khan & Reyaz Ahmad Khan arrested in Baramulla yesterday. 2 AK-47 Magazines, 15 rounds of AK-47, 20 blank posters of banned LeT (TRF) & other incriminating materials recovered from their possession, saysBaramulla police.