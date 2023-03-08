News Live: 2 terrorist associates of LeT arrested in Baramulla

  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 09:31 ist
Track live updates, only with DH.
  • 09:31
  • 08:55
  • 08:54

    17 exotic wildlife species from a vehicle smuggled through Myanmar

  • 07:26

    Devotees take a holy dip in 'Sarovar' and offers prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of Hola Mohalla

  • 07:25

    Indian American Arun Subramanian to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of New York He is also the first South Asian judge to serve on this bench: Senate Judiciary Committee.

  • 07:24

    2 terrorist associates of LeT arrested in Baramulla

    2 terrorist associates of LeT (TRF) namely Khurshid Ahmad Khan & Reyaz Ahmad Khan arrested in Baramulla yesterday. 2 AK-47 Magazines, 15 rounds of AK-47, 20 blank posters of banned LeT (TRF) & other incriminating materials recovered from their possession, saysBaramulla police.