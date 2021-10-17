News Live: J&K Police asks all its district chiefs to shift non-local labourers to security camps 'immediately'
News Live: J&K Police asks all its district chiefs to shift non-local labourers to security camps 'immediately'
updated: Oct 17 2021, 21:13 ist
21:11
Jammu and Kashmir Police asks all its district chiefs to shift non-local labourers to security camps "immediately"
21:05
Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco appointed as Working President of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), James Andrade as Treasurer.
21:04
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 2 Lakh each ex-gratia for kin of those who were killed by terrorists
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 2 Lakh each ex-gratia from CM's relief fund for kin of Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev who were killed by terrorists in Kulgam, J&K this evening. CM also spoke to J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha & expressed his concern over the killings
21:03
In West BengalmISKCON devotees protested & held a torch rally in Siliguri today following the incident where an ISKCON temple in Noakhali, Bangladesh was vandalised and a devotee was killed by a mob yesterday.
20:11
Active Covid-19 infections drop below 15,000 in TN
Active Covid-19 infections in Tamil Nadu dropped below 15,000 on Sunday as Tamil Nadu logged 1,218 fresh cases, pushing the overall caseload to 26,87,092.
As many as 15 people succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the toll to 35,899, a medical bulletin said. Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,411 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,36,379 leaving 14,814 active infections, it said. Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a decline in daily cases and on August 20, the active infections dropped below 20,000. A total of 1,28,313 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4.94 crore till date.
(PTI)
17:24
Statue of Unity to remain shut for visitors from Oct 28 to Nov 1 for National Unity Day celebration
The Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district will remain closed for visitors between October 28 and November 1 in view of the National Unity Day celebration on October 31 to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 147th birth anniversary, officials said on Sunday.
The 182-metre statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the world's tallest statue, is a major tourist attraction. The office of chief administrator of the Statue of Unity said in a note on its official website that the statue along with other attractions there will remain out of bounds for visitors from October 28 to November 1.
(PTI)
17:21
Schools and Anganwadis to remain closed in Dehradun on 18th October due to rains
All schools and anganwadis in the district to remain closed on 18th October 2021 in wake of heavy rain alert in the state: Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar pic.twitter.com/S1DbRzkQkt
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh arrived at Bhimber Gali area of Poonch, where a counter-terrorist operation is underway
17:20
Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out soon: VK Paul
17:19
"The killing of innocent people is unfortunate. It is a conspiracy to defame Kashmiris," says National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on recent civilian killings in the region
15:07
Sidhu writes to Sonia Gandhi raising issues concerning Punjab, seeks meeting with her (PTI)
15:06
Olympics: Protests in Athens as Beijing prepares for Games flame
Greek police detained two human rights activists after they unfurled banners at the Athens Acropolis on Sunday opposing the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics as China's Games organisers prepare to receive the Olympic flame.
The activists staged a brief protest at the Acropolis in the Greek capital early in the morning, holding up a Tibetan flag and a banner reading "Free Hong Kong - Revolution" at a scaffolding surrounding part of the monument.
The activists detained were 18-year-old Tibetan student Tsela Zoksang and 22-year-old Joey Siu, a UScitizen exiled from Hong Kong. (Reuters)
15:01
Three accused in Singhu border incident brought to Sonipat Court
Haryana | Three accused in Singhu border incident brought to Sonipat Court
On 15th October, body of a man was found hanging with his hands, legs chopped at the spot where farmers' protest is underway pic.twitter.com/MGG5fw5KO4
China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August, showing a capability that caught USintelligence by surprise, the Financial Times reported, citing five unnamed sources.
The report late on Saturday said the Chinese military launched a rocket carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle that flew through low-orbit space, circling the globe before cruising towards its target, which it missed by about two dozen miles. (Reuters)
14:23
'Government killings' have replaced 'contract killings' with help of Central agencies: Sanjay Raut
14:23
Intense spell of rainfall activity over Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal likely to reduce from today: IMD pic.twitter.com/xpCHLdVPWb
'Hindus only' job advertisement creates uproar in Tamil Nadu
An advertisement by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (H&CE) for various posts in its college inviting only Hindus has created an uproar in the state with several individuals and organisations coming out against it.
Sasikala has no right to hoist AIADMK flag: D Jayakumar
Tamil Nadu: Sasikala has no right to hoist AIADMK flag or use our party name and claim herself as general secretary. If Sasikala claims herself as general secretary of AIADMK then it's against the court's order: AIADMK leader & former minister, D Jayakumar pic.twitter.com/lzKZl5otPR
Germany's top soccer league Bundesliga taps Indian football market
Germany's top soccer league, Bundesliga, is seeking to tap the Indian football market by encouraging clubs from the competition to have presence like some of them have in China, while actively engaging with fans here, according to a top official.
Bundesliga International, a full subsidiary of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, responsible for driving internationalisation of the Bundesliga, is working with its broadcast partner Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) for engaging with fans on the ground, while looking to bring some of the top German clubs to play against Indian clubs from ISL (Indian Super League) team or I League.
"Football really has a big part to play in India. You've got cricket, number one for sure. You've got kabaddi, which is doing an incredible job but football is the third biggest sport behind that and growing rapidly and it's so easy to play and so accessible," Bundesliga International Chief Executive Officer Robert Klein told PTI when asked about the potential of the India football market. (PTI)
12:12
People in Manipur's Imphal West district will get a chance to win a TV, mobile phone or blankets if they take COVID-19 vaccine dose at mega vaccination camps which will be held at three centres on October 24, October 31 and November 7, officials said
TMC MLA threatens to chop off wrists of land-sharks trying to grab playground
Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra, however, later apologised for the comment. The former state sports minister claimed that some people owing allegiance to his party were trying to construct an apartment complex on Meghnad Math in Belgharia area.
Centre will provide all support to help Kerala flood-affected, says Amit Shah
We are continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. The central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone’s safety.
India Meteorological Department issues Yellow alert for heavy rain in eleven districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode pic.twitter.com/oq8jswaD7t
Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition
Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges.
The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator Jorge Rodriguez, who heads the government's negotiating team. Rodriguez said the Venezuelan government would not attend the talks set to begin on Sunday.
The Venezuelan government in September named Saab - who was arrested in June 2020 when his plane stopped in Cape Verde to refuel - as a member of its negotiating team in talks with the opposition in Mexico, where the two sides are looking to solve their political crisis. (Reuters)
07:47
US Justice Department confirms extradition of Colombian businessman Alex Saab (AFP)
07:45
Prices of petrol and diesel rise by Rs 0.35 (at Rs 105.84/litre) and Rs 0.35 (at Rs 94.57/litre) respectively in Delhi today
Prices of petrol and diesel rise by Re 0.35 (at Rs 105.84/litre) and Re 0.35 (at Rs 94.57/litre) respectively in Delhi today
In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.77/litre (up by Re 0.34) and diesel costs Rs 102.52/litre (up by Re 0.37) today pic.twitter.com/cNqotF9rqA
