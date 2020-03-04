News Live: Joe Biden projected to win Alabama Democratic primary
07:42
Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain moves Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in a case lodged in connection with alleged killing of IB official Ankit Sharma.
07:19
Joe Biden projected to win Alabama Democratic primary, reports Reuters.
07:15
In coronavirus fight, Karnataka traces Hyderabad techie’s movements
Late on Tuesday night, Karnataka health department released complete details of Bengaluru COVID-19 patient's movements before he was diagnosed with the virus.
On passengers who travelled on 20th Feb from Dubai to Bengaluru, the department said, "Passengers who were sitting close to the patient were followed and tracked by phone, all are asymptomatic and will be followed up until 6th of March."
