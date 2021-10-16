News Live: Kohli 'delighted' to have Dhoni as mentor for T20 World Cup
News Live: Kohli 'delighted' to have Dhoni as mentor for T20 World Cup
updated: Oct 16 2021, 18:22 ist
18:21
Army Chief General MM Naravane visited Headquarters of Sri Lanka Navy & interacted with Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne Commander of Sri Lanka Navy & other senior officers of Sri Lanka Navy. Views on bilateral defence partnership between both Nations were exchanged: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/1VBVWVFnDb
Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will pay an official visit to Sudan on October 18 - 19, 2021 and to South Sudan on October 20 – 22, 2021. This will be his first visit to both the countries
18:21
People of Bihar will actually celebrate Vijayadashami by defeating NDA. Govt only gave poverty, unemployment, crime, corruption. Bihar didn't get spl status, spl package. People are fed up with the govt. RJD candidates will win from both seats: Tejashwi Yadav on upcoming by-polls
18:20
Absolutely delighted to have M S Dhoni as mentor for T20 World Cup, his presence will boost morale: India skipper Virat Kohli
18:16
ED issues summon to actress Jacqueline Fernandez asking her to appear before their Delhi office on Monday
ED issues summon to actress Jacqueline Fernandez asking her to appear before their Delhi office on Monday, 18th October. She was unable to present herself before ED today citing personal unavoidable reasons: ED official
18:15
Delhi records zero Covid-19 fatality, 21 fresh cases in a day; positivity rate 0.04%
17:09
Taliban pledge to step up security as Shi'ite victims buried in Afghanistan
Taliban authorities pledged to step up security at Shi'ite mosques as hundreds of people gathered on Saturday to bury the victims of the second Islamic State suicide attack on worshippers in a week.
Hardline Sunni group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on the Fatima mosque in Kandahar that saw a group of suicide bombers shoot their way into the mosque before blowing themselves up among the worshippers during Friday prayers.
(Reuters)
17:08
Extremely sad, shameful: Mayawati on Singhu border lynching
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday said that the lynching of a Dalit man at a farmer's protest site near the Delhi-Haryana border was extremely sad and shameful.
The body of a Dalit farm labourer from Punjab, Lakhbir Singh, 35, was on Friday found tied to an overturned police barricade at the Singhu border where farmers are protesting against the Centre's agri laws. His left hand was chopped off and his body had over 10 wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons.
Hours after the macabre crime, a man wearing the blue robe of Sikhs' Nihang order appeared before the media, claiming that he had "punished" the victim for "desecrating" a Sikh holy book.
(PTI)
17:08
GoI must play effective role, not remain mute spectator to Bangla communal violence: TMC
The Trinamool Congress on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, urging it to play an effective role and not remain a mute spectator to the communal violence in neighbouring Bangladesh.
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the party wants the safety of minorities in both India and Bangladesh. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has noted that the government in the neighbouring country has reacted promptly to ensure that the situation was under control and said that the Indian mission is in close contact with the Bangladeshi authorities over the matter.
(PTI)
17:07
BCCI chief Ganguly hopeful IPL 2022 will be held in India
Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly expects next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) to be played in the country after the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to stage the second half of this year's tournament in the United Arab Emirates.
The eight-team tournament with an estimated brand value of $6.8 billion was halted near its halfway mark in May after two franchises reported coronavirus cases.
(Reuters)
17:04
Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Arjun Ram Meghwal inaugurated Hunar Haat in Rampur today, as a part of the series of Hunar Haats across the country under Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
17:04
Investigation agencies like CBI, ED, IT, NCB are being misused. Centre is trying to destabilise non-BJP governed states. Maharashtra's govt will complete its 5 years term & will come in power again: NCP leader Sharad Pawar in Pune
15:01
"The spot where they hanged him is also near the stage. Whatever incident occurs there they (Farmer) are only responsible for it. Their role is the same as that of culprits,"Vijay Sampla, Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes told ANI.
14:45
Singhu lynching case accused Sarvajeet Singh sent to 7-day police custody
Court has sent Singhu border incident accused Sarvajeet Singhto seven days police custody, ANI reported.
A man was lynched, his hand chopped off and the body bearing over 10 wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons tied to a barricade at a farmers' protest site at Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border, a gruesome incident being blamed on a group of Nihangs.
14:37
Chinese astronauts enter space station for record six months stay
Three Chinese astronauts, including a woman, onboard the Shenzhou-13, have entered the space station core module Tianhe on Saturday, the country's space agency said, hours after the spaceship was successfully launched for a record six-month mission.
14:24
Amit Shah inaugurates various development projects of Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of various development projects of Andaman and Nicobar Islands from the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, ANI reported.
14:12
ASEAN excludes Myanmar junta leader from summit in unprecedented move
A Southeast Asia summit this month will invite a non-political representative fromMyanmar, Brunei said on Saturday, sidelining the leader of the military junta in an unprecedented move for the group, Reuters reported.
The decision by foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), at an emergency meeting on Friday night, marks a shift for the bloc, which has traditionally favoured a policy of engagement and non-interference.
14:00
Heavy rains batter Kerala; red alert in 5 districts
Several parts of Kerala have been witnessing heavy rains since the early hours of Saturday. So far, no casualties were reported.
Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids are underway since morning at three locations including Andheri and Juhu, ANI reported.
13:05
Another building tilts in Bengaluru after heavy rains
Adding to the list of back-to-back building collapse incidents, yet another multistoried building in Central Bengaluru tiltedon Saturday after its foundation developed crack due to seepage following incessant rains spanning more than a week.
Minor girl allegedly raped by cousin brother in Delhi
Minor girl allegedly raped by her cousin brother in Kotla Mubark Pur, in Delhi.A case has been registered under sections 376, 506 Indian Penal Code, and4 POCSO Act, ANI reported.
12:38
Senior NC leader Abdul Rahim Rather's son joins Peoples Conference
Hilal Ahmad Rather, son of senior National Conference leader Abdul Rahim Rather, has joinedthe Jammu and KashmirPeoples Conference (JKPC) led by Sajad Lone, ANI reported.
12:26
Taliban to announce secondary school for girls 'very soon': UN official
12:11
I am full-time and hands-on Congress president: Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet
At a key meeting of theCongress Working Committee (CWC), Sonia Gandhi said that she is a "full-time and hands-on Congress president".The Congress's top brass is currently holding deliberations on key issues such as organisational elections, forthcoming assembly polls, and the current political situation at the first physical meeting of the party's working committee since the Covid outbreak.
Income Tax Departmentcarried out search andseizure operations onan importer and trader of laptops, mobile phones, and peripheral parts. The search operationsspread across the NCR, Haryana, and West Bengal revealed large-scale under-invoicing of imports, ANI reported.
11:40
#WATCH Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala pays floral tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at her memorial at Marina Beach, Chennai pic.twitter.com/FainvE184X
Dussehra 2021: Effigies of Ravan burnt across nation to mark victory of good over evil
11:13
Singhu lynching case won't affect our protest: Rakesh Tikait
"Whatever happened is wrong. Someone killed him and later the police arrested the killer. The matter is subject to investigation. It will not affect our protest," saidBKU leader Rakesh Tikait to ANI on the body of a man found at Singhu near the Delhi-Haryana border.
10:44
EAM Jaishankar to be on 3-day visit to Israel from Sunday
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to be on a three-day official visit to Israel from Sunday to meetthe top leadership of Israel including the PM, NSA, and foreign minister.
10:31
#WATCH Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the current political situation, upcoming Assembly polls, and organisational elections, underway at AICC office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/tL74bHpzzF
Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Working Committee meet to discuss Assembly polls
Chaired by Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the AICC office in Delhi is being heldtodayto discuss the current political situation, upcoming Assembly polls, and organisational elections. Punjab CM Charanjit Channi, Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel, and P Chidambaram are also present, ANI reported.
10:12
Young Saurashtra player Avi Barot dies after suffering cardiac arrest
Saurashtra batter Avi Barot, a former India Under-19 captain and a member of the Ranji Trophy-winning team in the 2019-20 season, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest at a shockingly young age of 29, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said.
09:57
3 killed as 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Bali
Three people were killed and another seven were injured when a moderately strong earthquake and an aftershock hit Indonesia's resort island of Bali early Saturday.
An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in the Drangbal area of Pampore, Pulwama, according to ANI. Top LeT commander Umar Mustaq Khandey is trapped. He was involved in the killings of police personnel andother terror crimes.
09:00
Sherlyn Chopra files FIR against Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty for fraud, sexual harassment
Actor Sherlyn Chopra has filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra on October 14 for allegedly committing fraud against her andmental harassment, ANI reported.
"I've filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating, andcriminal intimidation," she said.
08:33
Rahul Dravid to take over as Team India head coach
In one of the biggest developments in Indiancricket, former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid has agreed to take over as the head coach of the Team India, according to a reportbyANI.
Oil prices rise to three-year high on back of supply deficit forecasts
Oil prices settled at a three-year high above $85 a barrel on Friday, boosted by forecasts of a supply deficit in the next few months as the easing of coronavirus-related travel restrictions spurs demand.
Brent crude futures settled up 86 cents, or oneper cent, at $84.86 a barrel. Front-month prices, which touched their highest level since October 2018 at $85.10, hit a weekly rise of 3 per cent, its sixth straight weekly gain.
