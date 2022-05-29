News Live: PM Modi to address 89th edition of Mann Ki Baat today

Clinical Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title
Real Madrid secured a record-extending 14th European Cup when they beat Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final delayed for more than half an hour after police tried to stop people trying to force their way into the Stade de France on Saturday.
Gujarat Titans will be hoping to cap a dream debut season with the prized crown while Rajasthan Royals will be determined to pay the perfect homage to their greatest star by recapturing glory that has eluded them since the magical 2008 night as the IPL-15 is set to come to a grandstand finish here on Sunday.
1 dead, 4 injured in boiler factory fire in Uttar Pradesh
UP | 1 dead and 4 injured following the incident (fire) at a boiler factory (Frontier Spring Company) in Rania, Akbarpur Kotwali. The injured were admitted to hospital: Swapnil Mamgai, Superintendent of Police, Kanpur Dehat dsitrict (28.05) pic.twitter.com/4XBV5VySg6
Crude bombs were hurled and houses vandalised as two factions of the Trinamool Congress clashed in West Bengal's Malda district, triggering tension
(PTI)
PM Modi to address 89th edition of Mann Ki Baat today
Clinical Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title
Real Madrid secured a record-extending 14th European Cup when they beat Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final delayed for more than half an hour after police tried to stop people trying to force their way into the Stade de France on Saturday.
Read more
IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans seek perfect climax
Gujarat Titans will be hoping to cap a dream debut season with the prized crown while Rajasthan Royals will be determined to pay the perfect homage to their greatest star by recapturing glory that has eluded them since the magical 2008 night as the IPL-15 is set to come to a grandstand finish here on Sunday.
Read more
1 dead, 4 injured in boiler factory fire in Uttar Pradesh