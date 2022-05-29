News Live: PM Modi to address 89th edition of Mann Ki Baat today

  • updated: May 29 2022, 10:06 ist
  • 10:05

    Crude bombs were hurled and houses vandalised as two factions of the Trinamool Congress clashed in West Bengal's Malda district, triggering tension

    (PTI)

  • 09:17

    PM Modi to address 89th edition of Mann Ki Baat today

  • 07:04

    Clinical Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title

    Real Madrid secured a record-extending 14th European Cup when they beat Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final delayed for more than half an hour after police tried to stop people trying to force their way into the Stade de France on Saturday.

  • 07:03

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans seek perfect climax

    Gujarat Titans will be hoping to cap a dream debut season with the prized crown while Rajasthan Royals will be determined to pay the perfect homage to their greatest star by recapturing glory that has eluded them since the magical 2008 night as the IPL-15 is set to come to a grandstand finish here on Sunday.

  • 07:02

    1 dead, 4 injured in boiler factory fire in Uttar Pradesh