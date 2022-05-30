News Live: Search and rescue troops locate Nepal plane crash site

  • updated: May 30 2022, 08:43 ist
  • 08:42

    1 terrorist killed in encounter in south Kashmir's Pulwama: Police

  • 08:34

    Bodies of Nepal aircraft passengers 'beyond recognition': Official

  • 07:49

    PM Modi to release benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme today

    PM Modi will release benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme today at 10:30 am. to help the children who have lost their parents to Covid-19.

  • 07:28

    Nepal Army shares the plane crash site at Sanosware, Thasang-2, Mustang

  • 07:21

    Sri Lanka police tear-gas students in fresh clashes

    Police fired tear gas to disperse thousands of students trying to storm the Sri Lankan president's home Sunday as the government offered an olive branch to demonstrators demanding his resignation.

  • 07:19

    Search and rescue troops locate Nepal plane crash site