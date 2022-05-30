News Live: Search and rescue troops locate Nepal plane crash site

One terrorist has been killed in an encounter currently underway in South #Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said. pic.twitter.com/EkZiW4vcsK\r\n\u2014 IANS (@ians_india) May 30, 2022
1 terrorist killed in encounter in south Kashmir's Pulwama: Police
Bodies of Nepal aircraft passengers 'beyond recognition': Official
PM Modi to release benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme today
PM Modi will release benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme today at 10:30 am. to help the children who have lost their parents to Covid-19.
Nepal Army shares the plane crash site at Sanosware, Thasang-2, Mustang
Sri Lanka police tear-gas students in fresh clashes
Police fired tear gas to disperse thousands of students trying to storm the Sri Lankan president's home Sunday as the government offered an olive branch to demonstrators demanding his resignation.
Search and rescue troops locate Nepal plane crash site