News Live: Major fire outbreaks in a gym in Juhu, Mumbai
Track Deccan Herald's live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments across the globe.
22:43
Major fire outbreaks in a gym located in Juhu in Mumbai
20:03
Delhi court grants bail to Kapil Baisala, the man who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh
12:22
Batsman Wasim Jaffar announces retirement from all forms of cricket, says 'My father wanted one of his sons to represent India and I feel proud to have fulfilled his dream.'
09:40
Govt invites bids to sell its entire 52.98 per cent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL): Bid document
07:01
Ghaziabad: Incident of firing was reported b/w 2 groups of lawyers at District & Sessions Court. SSP says "We received info that an argument had broken out between two groups of lawyers & firing had taken place. No FIR registered yet. CCTV footage being checked. Investigation on" pic.twitter.com/MnAvQTKk79
Incident of firing was reported between two groups of lawyers at District andSessions Court. Ghaziabad SSP says, "We received info that an argument had broken out between two groups of lawyers andfiring had taken place. No FIR registered yet. CCTV footage being checked. An investigation is on.
06:59
China reports 28 new virus deaths, rise in new cases outside epicentre: AFP
JUST IN | 29 killed, 61 wounded in Kabul attack, reports ANI.
Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe. Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.