News Live: Man who opened fire at police during violence in North East Delhi identified

JUST IN | 60 new Coronavirus cases reported in South Korea taking the total number of cases to 893, says AFP news agency.
JUST IN | 60 new Coronavirus cases reported in South Korea taking the total number of cases to 893, says AFP news agency.
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on Diamond Princess.
The man in a red t-shirt who opened fire at police during violence in North East Delhi yesterday has been identified as Shahrukh.
Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe.Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.