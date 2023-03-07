News Live: Hyderabad businessman Arun Pillai arrested in connection with Delhi excise policy case

Navy successfully fires MRSAM (Medium Range Surface to Air Missile) from INS Vishakhapatnam
#WATCH | Navy successfully undertook MRSAM (Medium Range Surface to Air Missile) firing from INS Visakhapatnam validating capability to engage Anti Ship Missiles. MRSAM jointly developed by DRDO & IAI & produced at BDL reflects Navy's commitment to Aatmamirbhar Bharat
Xi condemns US-led 'suppression of China': state media
"Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-round containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has brought unprecedented severe challenges to our country's development," Xi said, news agency Xinhua reported late Monday. President Xi made the commentsin a speech to delegates at an annual congress in Beijing.
United States has already seen 100 mass shootings in 2023
Data from the Gun Violence Archive shows that the United States has already witnessed 100 mass shootings by the third month of 2023. For three years in a row now, the US has crossed the count of 100 mass shootings by March.
Railways to run 491 trips of 196 special trains during Holi
The Railways will run 491 trips of 196 special trains during Holi for the convenience of passengers and to ease the festive rush, the national transporter said on Monday.
These special trains will connect major destinations across the country, they said.
NDA has opened its doors for women officers and it's a matter of pride, says Major Shailli Gehlawat
NDA has opened its doors for women officers and it's a matter of pride. Armed forces are gender-neutral. Physical & mental tests & selection procedure is completely unbiased & it's a great opportunity for women who want to serve our country, saysMajor Shailli Gehlawat
Four tiger cubs were found by residents of Pedda Gummadapuram village in the Nandyal district
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Four tiger cubs were found by residents of Pedda Gummadapuram village in the Nandyal district. The villagers shifted them to a safe place and informed the forest officials. (06.03) pic.twitter.com/0brXaiPly7
