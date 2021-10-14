News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya visits Manmohan Singh at AIIMS, PM Modi wishes for his speedy recovery
News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya visits Manmohan Singh at AIIMS, PM Modi wishes for his speedy recovery
updated: Oct 14 2021, 11:20 ist
11:18
With TMC's entry, 'Durga' becomes political metaphor in poll-bound Goa
Durga Puja, West Bengal's most popular festival, has become a political metaphor in the poll-bound state and the deity Durga, a source of electoral salvation for leaders, who are with their backs to the wall ahead of the 2022 state Assembly elections, especially with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress seeking to make waves in Goa.
UP Polls | Will Shivpal vs Akhilesh split the Yadav votes?
11:01
Aryan Khan shifts to common cell after Covid report came negative
Aryan Khan and fiveothers shifted to the common cell from quarantine barrack in the jail after their Covid report came negative,superintendent of Arthur Road JailNitin Waychal told ANI.
10:52
Idol immersions banned in public places in Delhi during Durga Pooja
Idol immersions banned in public places in Delhi during Durga Pooja, ANI reported.
10:45
Palau nears 100% Covid vaccination
The tiny Pacific nation of Palau has emerged as one of the world's most vaccinated places with more than 99 percent of the eligible population fully protected against Covid-19, according to data released Thursday.In a population of about 18,000, almost 15,000 people have been fully vaccinated, according to the country's ministry of health and human services.
'Attack on federalism': Punjab CM Channi wants Centre to roll back BSF jurisdiction order
The Punjab government took strong exception on Wednesday to the Centre's reported move of empowering the BSF to carry out searches and make arrests up to an area of 50 km from the international border, dubbing it as an "attack on federalism".
Sensex jumps over 350 pts to hit 61K for first time
Equity benchmarkSensexrallied over 350 points in opening trade on Thursday to cross the 61,000-mark for the first time, driven by gains in index heavyweights Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets.
09:45
Heavy traffic jam on road connecting to Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway after oil tanker accident
An oil tanker rammed into a road dividerin Maharashtra on Thursday, resulting in massive traffic at a junction of the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and other key roads on the outskirts of Thane city, officials said. There was no report of any casualty.
09:35
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya arrives at AIIMS Delhi to meet Cong leader Manmohan Singh
Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya arrives to meet former Prime Minister & Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
India reports 18,987 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India reported18,987 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Reuters.
09:08
Maharashtra: Cash, valuables worth Rs 3.50 crores to complainants recovered from thieves
Nashik Police returned cash andvaluables worth over Rs 3.50 crores to the complainants, which was recovered from thieves and criminals during the investigation of various cases, ANI reported.
08:53
Aryan Khan wasn't present during rave party raid on cruise ship, had no cash to buy drugs: Lawyers
Son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan,Aryan Khan'slawyers, senior advocates Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde argued that he was not present during the rave party raid on the cruise ship, had no cash to buy drugs, nor had any narcotics on him.
08:45
Afghan amputees recover alongside former enemies
08:38
Oil rises on expectation high natural gas to drive switch for heating
Oil prices rose on Thursday, reversing previous losses, on expectations that high natural gas prices as winter approaches may drive a switch to oil to meet heating demand needs.Brent crude futures gained 28 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $83.46 a barrel at 0107 GMT after falling 0.3 per centon Wednesday.
08:26
Melbourne set for Covid lockdown exit despite record cases as vaccinations spike
Melbourne will exit months of Covid-19 lockdown next week helped by a faster-than-expected vaccine uptake, Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said on Thursday, ahead of schedule even though daily infections hit a record the same day.
08:07
Longtime MLB catcher, broadcaster Ray Fosse dies at 74
Ray Fosse, who was a two-time All-Star catcher, a two-time World Series champion and a longtime Oakland Athletics broadcaster, died Wednesday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 74.
07:57
Suicides among Japanese children at record high during pandemic
Child suicides in Japan are the highest they have been in more than four decades, local media have reported, citing the country's education ministry, Reuters reported.As the Covid-19 pandemic prompted school closings and disrupted classrooms last year, 415 children from elementary to high school age were recorded as having taken their own lives, according to the education ministry's survey.
07:49
India builds up Covid vaccine stocks to lift shipments globally
India is building up a stockpile of Covid vaccine doses with 250 million shots prepared and three more vaccines under development, a government official said on Wednesday, which will go some way to help the country meet its export commitments.
Rajnath Singh's remark on Savarkar's mercy petition to British triggers political row
Did Veer Savarkar write mercy petitions to the British government at the advice of Mahatma Gandhi? Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks that Savarkar did so set off a war of words between the BJP and the opposition parties.
Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur has successfully vaccinated 100 per cent of its eligible population against Covid-19.
“Kinnaur is the first district across the country to achieve this feat. We've achieved our target of vaccinating all the eligible population,” Kinnaur DC Abid Hussain Sadiq told ANI.
PM Modi wishes for Congress leader Manmohan Singh's speedy recovery
Struggle for Independence 200-250 years old: Dharmendra Pradhan
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said the struggle for freedom has been 200-250 years old and the movement for Independence cannot be attributed to only 2-3 families.
Humans enjoyed blue cheese and beer 2,700 years ago: Study
It's no secret that beer and cheese go hand in hand -- but a new study reveals how deep their roots run in Europe, where workers at a salt mine in Austria were gorging on both up to 2,700 years ago.
Five killed in Norway bow-and-arrow attack, man arrested
A man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people and wounded two others in southeastern Norway on Wednesday, police said, adding that they had arrested the suspect.
