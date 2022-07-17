News Live: Margaret Alva named Opposition candidate for Vice Presidential election

  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 16:44 ist
Track news and updates from India and across the world, only with DH.
  • 16:43

    Margaret Alva named Opposition candidate for Vice Presidential election

  • 16:23

    Child admitted to hospital in Andhra Pradesh with monkeypox symptoms

  • 16:06

    LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan attends NDA meeting on presidential poll preparation - PTI

  • 15:50

    Opposition meeting to decide on Vice Presidential candidate under way

  • 15:20

    Ex-TN CM Panneerselvam hosptialised over Covid-related ailments

    Former chief minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam, who is in a bitter power struggle with the AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai due to Covid-19-related ailments.

    Read more

  • 15:14

    Section 144 imposed in Kallakurichi, Chinnasalem, Nainar Palayam taluk: Kallakurichi District Collector PN Sridhar - ANI

  • 14:59

    Subway Surfers mostly downloaded in India, US in June: Report

    India, with 14.7 per cent of all downloads, and the US, with 10.2 per cent, had the most Subway Surfers downloads in June of this year, says a new report.

  • 11:35

    All-party meeting called by the government ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, begins in Parliament Annexe building

  • 11:35

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation seminar, 'Swavlamban', in New Delhi on Monday

  • 11:35

    A storm is brewing in the Arabian Sea, 70 km off the Gujarat coast in Okha, packing wind speeds of over 50 km per hour, and moving towards Oman

  • 11:33

    Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal announces retirement from T20Is

  • 08:14

    Eastern Ladakh row: India, China to hold 16th round of military talks

    India and China will hold the 16th round of high-level military talks on Sunday with an aim to resolve the outstanding issues in remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

  • 08:13

    5 UP MLAs to vote outside state in Prez polls

    Five Uttar Pradesh MLAs will vote outside the state during the voting for the country's new President that takes place on Monday.