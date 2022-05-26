News Live: MK Stalin urges PM Modi to declare Tamil official language as Hindi
updated: May 26 2022, 20:46 ist
20:45
MK Stalin urges PM Modi to declare Tamil official language as Hindi
19:47
To boost the economic growth of the country & with the vision to make Chennai Port a hub of economic development, foundation stone for multi-modal logistic park at Chennai has been laid today. Our govt is committed to developing such parks in other parts of the country: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/B4XcFKYzH2
These multi-modal logistic parks will be a paradigm shift in the freight ecosystem of our country: PM
These multi-modal logistic parks will be a paradigm shift in the freight ecosystem of our country. Each of these projects across various sectors will boost job creation and our resolve to be 'Aatmanirbhar': PM Modi, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu
19:23
We want our children to live a better quality of life. The most important precondition for that is the top quality of infrastructure. Those nations which gave importance to infrastructure became developed countries from developing countries: PM Modi in Chennai
19:13
The Tamil language is eternal and Tamil culture is global, says PM Modi
The Tamil language is eternal and the Tamil culture is global. From Chennai to Canada, from Madurai to Malaysia, from Namakkal to New York & from Salem to South Africa, the occasions of Pongal and Puthandu are marked with great fervour: PM Modi in Chennai
19:12
We have gathered here to celebrate yet another glorious sector of Tamil Nadu development journey, projects worth over Rs 31,000 crores are either inaugurated or foundation stones are laid. The focus on road construction is clearly visible: PM Narendra Modi, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu
18:56
Tamil Nadu | Prime Minister Narendra, in the presence of CM MK Stalin, lays the foundation stone of development works worth over Rs. 31,000 crores, including the Bangalore-Chennai Expressway, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/qV9p9CyjTM
Just in | The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one terrorist Abid Ahmad Mir involved in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunjwan terror attack on Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) vehicle carrying 15 personnel on April 22
13:55
Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy welcomes Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as he visit former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda at his residence in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/ Pushkar V
Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Gurugram; no casualties reported
"Fire breaks out in a scrap godown in Sector 17-18 in Gurugram. Five fire tenders are present at the spot, the cause of the fire is still not known. There are no reports of any casualties as of now, " Sudhir Singh, Fire Department personnel told ANI
11:48
News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm pic.twitter.com/LG7ucovFbZ
CBI raid under way at Ranchi residence of Congress leader Bandhu Tirkey
CBI raid under way at Ranchi residence of former state minister andCongress leader Bandhu Tirkey, in connection with 34th National Games scam, ANI reported. Tirkey was sports minister when the tender process for the games started and was allocated.
10:19
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar to file their nomination for Rajya Sabha polls today
Germany approves Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Watch PM Modi address public live in Hyderabad
UP FM Suresh Khanna presents State Budget 2022-23 in Legislative Assembly
India reports 2,628 new Covid-19 cases, 18 more deaths
India reported2,628 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 4,31,44,820, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Read more
Ex MLA P C George sent to 14 days judicial custody in Kerala hate speech case
District court sentformer MLA P C George to 14 days judicial custody in an alleged hate speech case.
India looks after its interests, just like Europe: Piyush Goyal on Russia imports amid Ukraine conflict
Based on a specific input over infiltration attempt of terrorists in village Jumagund, Kupwara, an encounter is under way there.
11 newborn babies died in a hospital fire in the western Senegalese city of Tivaouane, the president of the country says