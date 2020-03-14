News Live: Mobile phones become costlier by 6%

Track Deccan Herald's live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments across the globe.
18:24
Delayed GST payment to attract interest on net tax liability from July 1: FM
18:22
A completely enhanced capacity, a better system of GSTN with capacity enhancement, with better staff response, better solutions, envisaged & proposed by Nandan Nilekani, has now been decided by the council that it should be completed by July 2020 instead of January 2021: Sitharaman
18:22
It was decided to reduce the GST rate on Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services in respect of aircraft from 18% to 5% with full ITC and to change the place of supply for B2B MRO services to the location of the recipient: Sitharaman
18:21
GST on all types of matchsticks rationalised to 12%: Nirmala Sitharaman
17:48
GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council has decided to increase GST on mobile phones from 12% to 18%
15:59
In a big blow for the investors of Yes Bank, the final plan said that any investor having more than 100 shares in the bank will have them locked in for the next 3 years. This makes the bank's stock completely illiquid
14:36
YES Bank presser for Q3 results, which was slated to happen at 1145 hours, stands cancelled, sources confirm to DH. Now the bank will just put the filling on exchanges anytime from now. Markets worried, as they anticipate a big hole in bank's financials in October-December quarter.
Delayed GST payment to attract interest on net tax liability from July 1: FM
A completely enhanced capacity, a better system of GSTN with capacity enhancement, with better staff response, better solutions, envisaged & proposed by Nandan Nilekani, has now been decided by the council that it should be completed by July 2020 instead of January 2021: Sitharaman
It was decided to reduce the GST rate on Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services in respect of aircraft from 18% to 5% with full ITC and to change the place of supply for B2B MRO services to the location of the recipient: Sitharaman
GST on all types of matchsticks rationalised to 12%: Nirmala Sitharaman
GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council has decided to increase GST on mobile phones from 12% to 18%
In a big blow for the investors of Yes Bank, the final plan said that any investor having more than 100 shares in the bank will have them locked in for the next 3 years. This makes the bank's stock completely illiquid
YES Bank presser for Q3 results, which was slated to happen at 1145 hours, stands cancelled, sources confirm to DH. Now the bank will just put the filling on exchanges anytime from now. Markets worried, as they anticipate a big hole in bank's financials in October-December quarter.