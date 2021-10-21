News Live: Navalny, Putin’s imprisoned foe, wins EU’s top human rights award
News Live: Navalny, Putin’s imprisoned foe, wins EU’s top human rights award
updated: Oct 21 2021, 07:38 ist
Navalny, Putin’s imprisoned foe, wins EU’s top human rights award
Alexei Navalny, who for a decade challenged the Kremlin in street protests and elections, survived an assassination attempt and is now in a Russian prison, on Wednesday was awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, the European Union’s top human rights award.
Security agencies probing larger conspiracy in Kashmir killings including Pakistan's role
The security agencies probing the recent civilian killings in Kashmir have also been looking at the possible involvement of Pakistan's nefarious Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the sources in the intelligence grid said here on Wednesday.
Team trans!: Netflix employees walk out to protest Dave Chappelle’s special
Amid cheers and chants of “Team trans!,” dozens of Netflix employees walked out of a company office building in Los Angeles on Wednesday, protesting a recent Dave Chappelle stand-up special in one of the most visible signs of worker unrest in the history of the streaming service.
FIFA wants biennial World Cup consensus by December 20
FIFA will try to find a consensus on controversial plans to stage the World Cup every two years, in time for a December 20 summit, its president Gianni Infantino said Wednesday.
