News Live: NBA to suspend games after Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

    NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

    The National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Wednesday it was suspending the season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for thecoronavirus.

    The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of a game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

